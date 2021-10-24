Readers' Choice: People winners and finalists

Some people may not know that we were the first tattoo shop in the area and have had the same owner and phone number for over 40 years.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Eagle Tattoo is a great place to work because of the people that keep me busy. I really appreciate those that appreciate me, and what I have to offer the community.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

I enjoy the community we live in because people here still believe in small town values, and the power of small business is alive and well.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

When you walk into Eagle Tattoo you can expect a calm, relaxed atmosphere. I am a small one man studio, so you are the center of my attention from the minute you come in, to the minute you leave. My clientele is almost completely repeat customers, of which, many are more than 10 year clients.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?