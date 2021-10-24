Readers' Choice: People winners and finalists

Winners and finalists in the People categories in The Billings Gazette's 2021 Readers' Choice.
ACCOUNTANT
Lisa Woods – Woods Accounting
18 years in business
1030 S. 24th St. West
(406) 969-5394
The business maxim that nothing sells like word-of-mouth is especially true in financial services. It really is all about who you can trust.
“Referrals have grown the business and when it comes to taxes, bookkeeping and payroll,” says Lisa Woods of Woods Accounting in Billings.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We try to get to know each client. When you walk through the door, you are not a number to us, you are like family and we try to make sure everyone feels at home and feels comfortable. Taxes, bookkeeping and payroll are stressful, we take the stress out of it.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our customer service and being able to help all types of clients. We like to help our clients grow and watch them succeed.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
It was started out of my home in 2008 and has grown over the years. We are now in our favorite location on 24th Street and love being more in the heart of Billings.
What makes your business a good place to work?
It is a fun atmosphere. While we do a lot of work and help a lot of clients, it is fun to work at Woods Accounting. We do special things for our employees and make sure they are taken care of.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We pride ourselves on knowing the clients when they call and when they stop in. Being a small/large community we are able to do this. It is a great feeling. Plus we are able to participate in community based events. We help out non-profits and are involved in other community functions.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A relaxed atmosphere with employees that want to help. Whether it is getting taxes done, needing help with growing or starting a business, we are here to help No questions are too small or large for us to help you out.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We have won seven years in a row now. It really does show that our clients, family and friends really do believe in what we are doing and support the business. We couldn't do it without all of them.
What are you most proud of?
I started this company with a dream. I wanted to be able to spend more time with my kids (only one at the time) now two and also be able to help people. Working for other people made me realize that I could help more people if I was doing it myself.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Great customer service is knowing the customer when they come in, if returning and taking the time to get to know anyone new. We love to hear stories of people's lives. Whether it is their business, their personal lives, their grandkids, etc. We take the time to listen and help people.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We try to help out in the community whenever possible. Whether that is supporting local high school sports teams, larger sports teams like the Mustangs, donating materials or help to the local 4-H clubs and sponsoring and giving donations to other nonprofits.
How do you build trust with clients?
We build trust by listening. We know that taxes, bookkeeping and payroll is not fun and it is stressful. We try to help out whenever we are needed. We listen to the client’s needs and get them the information that will help fix the issues. We also are just a sounding board for a lot of clients. They need someone to run something by. We listen Then we get done whatever they are needing to get done.
What makes your business popular?
Taxes come around every year and you can't run a business without payroll and bookkeeping so they are necessary for everyone. We believe in what we do and it shows by the amount of times we have won Billings Best.
Fun fact about your business?
All employees are Montana natives. They all have two kids who are five years apart in age. And the staff has a craving for fountain Pepsi.
- FINALISTS
- Colleen Black – Colleen Black & Co., 1925 Central Ave.
- Mandy Kleinhans – MicroBooks, 405 E. Main St., Laurel
ATTORNEY
Colin Gerstner – Gerstner Adam Law
4 years in business
2828 1st Ave. South
(406) 969-3100
As a lawyer, Colin Gerstner often sees people during their hardest times.
“Since we are a smaller firm, we can look at each client, develop individualized goals, and then work hard for our clients' best interests,” he said.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We give each of our client’s personal attention on their cases. We get to know each of them on a deeper level than what many people expect from their attorneys. When clients come to see us, they typically are going through a very tough time in their lives. They likely suffered an injury, and the emotional and financial burden can be overwhelming. Since we are a smaller firm, we can look at each client, develop individualized goals, and then work hard for our clients' best interests.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Both Paul and Colin grew up here in Billings, and we love working in our hometown. We both coach youth sports and are active in our community. Both of us are constantly running into people that we may not personally know yet, but they know our family members or other close friends. While Billings is growing, it still feels like a small town in many regards. There's no other place where we'd want to practice law.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Compassion and a relaxed atmosphere. Danielle and Jordan are frequently the first people that clients speak to when they call. They put people at ease with their kindness and empathy. Once in the office, people find that we aren't the stereotypical stuffy law office. We don't talk down to people or make them feel uncomfortable. Clients are often in a vulnerable place when they come in, and we aim to comfort people while having candid discussions about their legal situation.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We are committed to giving back to the community by both donating financially and volunteering our time. A portion of every attorney fee earned is either donated straight to a nonprofit or placed in the Gerstner Adam Law Corporate-Advised Fund with the Billings Community Foundation. That money can be used to provide grants to organizations that are dedicated to improving lives in Billings. We certainly did not get to where we are today without the support of those in the community. Gerstner Adam Law is dedicated to paying it forward and helping make Billings an even better place to live.
Fun fact about your business?
Forming Gerstner Adam Law is not the first time that Colin and Paul have teamed up. In 1996 and 1997, they were teammates in the Boulder Arrowhead Little League. Paul played third base, and Colin played first base. They cannot recall if they ever turned any 5-3 double plays.
FINALISTS
- Paul Adam – Gerstner Adam Law, 2828 1st Ave. South
- John Heenan – Heenan and Cook, 1631 Zimmerman Trail
BARBER
Samantha Rivera – Rebels & Razors Barber Club
7 years in business
118 N. Broadway
(406) 200-7320
Long ago, the appeal of going to the barber shop was much more than just getting your haircut. It was a place where men hung out, told stories, caught up on gossip, watched ball games on TV.
Most of that is still possible and revival barber shops like the Rebels & Razors Barber Club in downtown Billings.
“It’s not just the superb haircuts or shaves, it’s the entire experience,” says Rebels’ Samantha Rivera. “We love to cater to the client as soon as they hit the door, by making him feel like he’s part of the club, like this is his spot.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We offer a wide range of services to keep us top notch, while always furthering our education in the barbering field.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We used to live off walk-in appointments and now it’s a very rare opportunity if you can get in for an appointment without scheduling days/weeks in advance.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We are super family oriented, we don’t just work together, we celebrate together. We all hang out after working all day with each other, our kids are all besties, it’s just a giant Rebels family.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This actually means the world to us, it’s reassurance that we’re doing something right. We started this shop as a tiny dream and it seemed to explode overnight. It’s humbling, yet gratifying to be able to walk through those doors everyday and say we’re actually doing something here
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treating that person with respect, appreciation, and as family.
How do you build trust with clients?
We gain the trust of our clientele by always keeping up with the latest trends and techniques. We love to further our education
FINALISTS
- Angie Hergenrider – Angie's Barbershop, 1911 King Ave. West
- Samantha Simpson – Dukes Barbershop, 926 Main St., Suite 21
BARTENDER – FEMALE
Kacey Wingate – Canyon Creek Brewing
8 years in business
3060 Gabel Rd.
(406) 656-2528
Here’s a dumb question. What makes Canyon Creek Brewing such a fun place to work?
First off, we have beer,” says Kacey Wingate, a bartender at the brewery.
Also, “Ron, Doug and Theresa, the owners of the brewery, are great to work for,” she added. “It’s fun, fast-paced, and social.”
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Our beer drinkers are greeted with a relaxing atmosphere and a warm welcome from all of us. We want you to love your time at our brewery.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s a great feeling I do my best to make sure our beer drinkers are having a great time while at our brewery. I strive to keep my team of awesome beer slingers happy, and the owners happy with the job that I do. I’m humbled and very thankful.
What are you most proud of?
Being a part of what I feel is one of the best breweries around since day one. I am proud and very lucky to have hired and maintained an outstanding brewery crew. My team is awesome and I’m grateful for them.
What's your secret to good customer service?
The brewery is an extension of my home and everyone who walks in the door is a part of the brewery family. Being kind and hospitable is part of my personality.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We give back to our community by hosting fundraisers, auctions, and we are always willing to donate to community causes.
What makes your business popular?
I strongly believe we have some of the best servers in Billings along with consistently great tasting beer. We truly appreciate and consider our beer drinkers family.
Fun fact about your business?
I am the last original hire still working at the brewery. I have been a part of the brewery since day one.
FINALISTS
- Briana Oakland – Carbone's, 3925 Grand Ave.
- Jennifer Benavidez – Jake's Bar & Grill, 2425 Gabel Rd.
BARTENDER – MALE
Brandon Johnson – Jake’s Downtown
42 years in business
2701 1st Ave. North
There really is something special about having a favorite bartender, someone who knows your name, enjoys a quick conversation, and remembers your preferences.
Of all the great bartenders in town, Brandon Johnson at Jake’s Downtown is the best.
Next time you’re in, ask for an old fashioned, those are his specialty.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
I think my ability to perform under pressure and build a great quality relationship with my customers.
What brings customers back to your business?
The experience my customers have as well as making sure I build them the best cocktail they’ve had.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Jake’s downtown is a great place, we’re all family, not just coworkers. I’m honored to work with this great establishment as it’s been around for many years.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect a great conversation as well as a great cocktail. Old fashioneds are my specialty.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
I’m honored. It feels great to have the support of our city. There’s a great group of bartenders, so it feels amazing to win.
What are you most proud of?
I’m most proud of being a full-time dad and husband as well as working full time in a business I truly enjoy. My goal is to one day own a high-end cocktail bar so this is a great stepping stone.
FINALISTS
- Drew Hill – Sapphire Lounge, 4010 Montana Sapphire Dr.
- Scott Welter – Magic City Casino of Billings, 2499 Gabel Rd.
CHEF
Andrew Glynn – The High Horse Saloon and Eatery
5 years in business
3953 Montana Ave.
(406) 259-0111
highhorsesaloonandeatery,com
Guests shouldn’t feel treated any differently eating where Andrew Glynn is chef than if they were invited to a holiday dinner at his home.
Glynn is the chef at The High Horse Saloon and Eatery in Billings.
“When our customers come in, many are greeted by name, treated like old friends, offered a chair at our table, and genuinely welcomed,” he said. “While dining or drinking with us, you are sitting at our table and will be treated like family.”
What brings customers back to your business?
Our customers come in daily, or on certain days to sit in a particular server’s section because of the exceptional service they provide. Our level of service stems from incredibly sincere and caring owners, which is carried out by an entire team of professionals who have a desire to please and serve. Every single team member is empowered and encouraged to take the time, and help rectify any situation that may have arisen to make sure your experience is nothing less than memorable.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We also run a fully functional catering company. From 20 person boxed luncheons, to plated dinners for 400+, to any type of bar service you could imagine, we have done it before and can do it for you.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Every single one of my cooks and chefs are given full creative license, be it soups, lunch specials, Fancy F'n Dinner Specials, and anything in between. Of course there are staple recipes which Chef Nathan Southwick or myself have written to ensure consistency, but aside from that my team understands the standards we have, and are given the ability to try new things, new flavors, and new techniques. This is why our specials change every single day.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Although I am not a Montana native, I have been living here for almost nine years. I have started a life, a family, and a career and I do not plan on leaving any time soon. The fact that I get to feed thousands of people in this community a week, is heartwarming to me. Growing up, family meals at our cottage in northern Michigan or holiday meals at my grandmothers' were some of my favorite memories, and inspiration for a lot of my dishes today.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers and guests walking in should immediately feel at home from the food to the hospitality. A blue collar bar, with a white collar menu, and a little bit of honkytonk thrown into the mix.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It's humbling to say the least. There was a tremendous amount of talent and fine chefs in the final round, and I am absolutely honored to even have my name on the list with them. With that being said, mine and the other chef's standards have to increase daily.
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of my team, my Chef Nathan Southwick, and lastly myself. One of the foremost reasons I have humbly won this award is my team. These guys and gals work tirelessly through the worst of circumstances, the roughest of brunches, and do it all with a smile on their face and come back and will do it again tomorrow. We have the best service staff, bartenders, casino attendants, and kitchen crew that a guy could dream to have on his staff.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Take care of the customer and the numbers will take care of themselves. Plain and simple. Quality food, quality service, lots of love.
What makes your business popular?
Our food, our team, our consistency, and our service.
FINALISTS
- Jason Marble – Marble Table 2515 Montana Ave.
Keith Neuman, Bistecca at the Granary
7 years in business
1500 Poly Dr.
(406) 259-3488
Keith Neuman is among the third of the Bistecca staff that doesn’t get to interact much with diners, but the whole thing wouldn’t work without their hard work.
“They are working all day long and evenings preparing the food for our guests,” said the restaurant’s James Bos. “It couldn't happen without them.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We offer a great variety, from very simple appetizers to pastas to steaks and seafood.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A very clean and comfortable atmosphere and greeted by great staff serving great food prepared by an engaged kitchen staff.
CHIROPRACTOR
Dr. Donnie Smith – Meier Family Chiropractic
15 years in business
3419 Central Ave., Unit C
(406) 651-5433
In a way, Meier Family Chiropractic is making all of the region a better place to live.
“Being able to impact the lives of the people who make up the community in a positive manner” is what the practice enjoys most, says Meier’s Donnie Smith.
“If they aren't able to function well, it would negatively impact the way the community functions,” Smith said.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our passion for helping people achieve a higher level of health and wellness. We are not just about low-back pain and headaches. At Meier Chiropractic we educate our patients on how they can make changes in their lives to achieve better overall wellness.
What brings customers back to your business?
Patients leave our office knowing our doctors and staff truly care about their progress. We want you to walk out the door feeling confident that you are on a path to improving your health and excited about coming in to continue the journey.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our clinics offer four doctors, both male and female, as well as two locations and Saturday hours. We are located on the West End and have had an office downtown since 2018.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The positive atmosphere. It is fun to celebrate patient progress and build relationships.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A lively and welcoming environment. The sense of caring and wellness.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted best for the 11th year is validation that our passion for health shows in our work. We work hard to take care of each patient and appreciate the confidence our patients place in us.
What's your secret to good customer service?
At Meier chiropractic we give care as each person walks in, we do not treat everyone the same way. We listen to each person.
How do you build trust with patients?
We are passionate about chiropractic and we sincerely want to help as many people as we can.
What makes your business popular?
There has never before been as much focus on health as there has been in the last year. More people are now understanding the role that chiropractic and nutrition has in overall health and wellness. Our office has seen an increase in people seeking natural care for their health that can boost their immune system and quality of life.
FINALISTS
- Dr. Beau Picard – Picard Chiropractic, 2820 Central Ave., Suite D
- Dr. Shayne Durbin – Shayne Durbin D.C., 2045 Broadwater Ave., Suite 2
DENTIST
Dr. Wade Wilde DMD – Brewer Dental Center
38 years in business
2900 Central Ave.
710 Main St.
(406) 656-6100
Dr. Wade Wilde has a one-word secret to good customer service.
He likes to say, “yes.”
“And then figure out how I'm going to do it,” he said. “Saying yes opens doors and facilitates change that most of us could never have imagined. The best customer service is providing the solution to your patient and figuring out the details on my end.”
What brings customers back to your business?
Patients come back to BDC because we exceed expectations. When patients come in, they know they will get dentistry done but the quality and efficiency with which we perform their services exceeds their initial expectations and they choose to come back.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We all strive for excellence and we respect each other for that drive. They say birds of a feather flock together, and our flock has conversations everyday about how we're going to do better and offer more than what patients expect. We keep each other accountable and we share a community goal of looking out for our patients and each other.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Honesty, professionalism, compassion and to be impressed.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted Best of the Best is humbling and it means I have an amazing team that surrounds me and supports me in caring for our patients. It also makes me grateful for the patients that have given me their trust and drives me to care for their needs even more.
What are you most proud of?
Setting a goal to become a dentist and a dental business owner and then achieving that goal with a very successful business has been amazing. But honestly, the things in life I am most proud of have nothing to do with business. I am the proudest father to amazing children and I have an incredible wife. I'm so proud of the family and life we have built together and consider that my greatest achievement.
What's your secret to good customer service?
As a business owner, dentist, team leader, and father, I'm presented with many questions on any given day. A lot of those questions can lead to challenges and change. My secret to good customer service is saying yes, and then figuring out how I'm going to do it. Saying yes opens doors and facilitates change that most of us could never have imagined. The best customer service is providing the solution to your patient and figuring out the details on my end.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Giving back to our community is a huge part of who I am and what I believe is important. Whether it's Dentistry from the Heart and donating my skills, actively participating in church service, working with youth or coaching, I believe many great people gave their time to help me gain confidence and become my best self so I have the responsibility to do the same for others.
How do you build trust with patients?
Trust is a foundation that is definitely earned and not given. In order to earn that trust I think the most important step with any patient is to do what you say you are going to do and then you do it better than expected.
Fun fact about your business?
We currently provide a great income and rewarding workplace for over 100 employees and their families here in Billings.
FINALISTS
- Dr. Cody Haslam – Haslam Family Dental, 3307 Grand Ave., Suite 105
- Dr. Cody Winterholler – Winterholler Dentistry, 683 Henry Chapple, 413 SE 4th St., Laurel
ESTHETICIAN
Kialy Iverson – Element Skin Therapy
2 years in business
411 24th St. West
(406) 208-7822
FINALISTS
- Jessika Kratochvil – Lavish, 2345 King Ave. West, Suite C
- Tia Papatheodore – Goddess Esthetics, 410 Lake Elmo Dr., Suite 2
FINANCIAL ADVISOR
Adam Gross – Retirement Solutions
7 years in business
178 S. 32nd St. West, Suite 1
(406) 794-2627
There’s more than one way to measure your success as a financial advisor.
“At least once a week, I get a hug,” says Adam Gross of Retirement Solutions. “Or, should I say, I used to get a hug once a week. Now, it’s a fist bump. Nevertheless, it’s not so much about being popular as it is being genuine.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
From start to finish, the conversation with clients is focused more on them and not about why one product is better than the other. In other words, we aren’t focused on one product or why one company is better than another.
What brings customers back to your business?
I strive to have people leave my office knowing they are in great company and that I have their best interest at heart.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Photography is one of those things I love and have been doing for years for fun. I have a lot of hometown pride with Billings, and the artwork in my office are photos I’ve taken from around our beautiful city.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Having a great conversation with someone is always great, but being able to have great conversations about money and seeing that little pep in someone’s step afterward is great, and who doesn’t want to be part of that?
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Helping my neighbors and friends be the best version of themselves will put us as a community in a better spot to raise kids, start a business, or even retire.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Coffee, great artwork, a smile, and a firm handshake.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s an honor once again, I had a lot of competition this year with some of our most talented people, and I’m blessed to have been voted for the fourth year in a row.
What are you most proud of?
My family, my girls, and my wife are amazing. My wife is such an inspiration for me and an encourager. I wouldn’t be here without her. My girls are teaching me every day that I can do more and handle more.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Besides a great smile and firm handshake, it’s getting to know not what someone needs, but WHY they need it and helping them do that.
What makes your business popular?
You have enough things to worry about, money shouldn’t keep you up at night. If you can make money conversations easy and help point someone in the right direction, it allows them to spend time creating memories, you know, the ones that you want to make a photo album of, the timeless classic memories.
FINALISTS
- Eddie Corcoran – Primerica, 643 Grand Ave.
- Kyle Geffre – Stockman Wealth Management, 402 N. Broadway
HAIR STYLIST
Alyssa Donato – Grand F-Nail-E
3 years in business
1313 Grand Ave., Suite 9
(406) 245-5588
FINALISTS
- Samantha Law - Escentia Salon, 670 King Park Dr. #3
- Tehya Lawson - Genesis Salon, 2922 Grand Ave.
INSURANCE AGENT
Sean O'Daniel – State Farm
4 years in business
1020 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Suite 3
(406) 702-7711
Let’s not pretend. Talking about insurance can be boring for most people, says State Farm agent Sean O’Daniel.
To perk things up, O’Daniel makes sure clients feel engaged, listened to and appreciated. Walk into his office and you might be offered a freshly baked cookie, or popcorn. And, he hosts an annual barbeque for customers.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Insurance is not always the most exciting thing to talk about, so we try to bring some fun to insurance as well as our expertise and knowledge.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our attention to detail and our focus on the customer experience I believe keeps our customers coming back.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We put on an Annual Scarity Haunted House to help out local non-profits each year in the
Billings area.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We work hard, but we also like to have a good time and don't take ourselves too seriously.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
I love the giving spirit of Billings and would never live anywhere else
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect to be greeted with a smile, and either some popcorn or a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It makes me feel amazing not only for myself, but for my team members as well. This was definitely a group effort and I believe I have the best team a leader could ask for
What are you most proud of?
How consistent my office has become, and how our office takes care of our customers as if they were family.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Just treating every single customer as if they were our only customer. Everyone deserves to have that high level of attention.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We also have a food competition each month where we pick a local non-profit each month. We sponsor various programs, teams, events throughout the year. We also love doing our customer appreciation BBQs throughout the year as well.
How do you build trust with clients?
When we say we'll do something, we always come through with that promise. If there is a mistake made, we will always do our best to fix it.
What makes your business popular?
We really like to have a good time at my office. Insurance can be boring for most people, so we try to make the experience as enjoyable as possible.
Fun fact about your business?
We have food challenges every single month and give back to local nonprofits. We've done the best burger, pizza, tacos, chicken wings, club, chicken fried steak, and many more.
FINALISTS
- Jami Shanks – Hub international, 3533 Gabel Rd.
- Sara McLean – Conver & Winchell Insurance, 2500 Grand Ave., Suite S
INTERIOR DECORATOR
Tami Soumas - B Staged Montana
3 years in business
6855 Trailake Dr.
(406) 860-3657
The secret is out – Billings is a great place to live, and our real estate market shows it.
How to make your home stand out? Enter Tami Soumas of B Staged Montana.
Staging a home has become more popular with sellers, Soumas says.
“It benefits the buyers by showing the potential of the home such as how furniture can be placed. Home staging allows the buyer to visualize themselves living in the home.”
What brings customers back to your business?
Our dependability, attention to detail, and professionalism are what brings our customers back to our business. We strive to offer our services in a timely manner while allowing the newly listed home to shine in its best light.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our customers may not know that we own all of our inventory. We are careful to buy versatile, timeless, and some trendy pieces to keep our styling relevant, up to date, and appealing to the target buyer demographic.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
I enjoy having this business in the Billings community because it is large enough to grow a business, but small enough to have a sense of community. I have gained many new and meaningful friendships since starting this business, and it's nice to see people you know when you're out and about.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
They can expect us to care, and to want to do a stellar job for them. We pay attention to detail, and show care to their home as we bring in our furniture and accessories for staging.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being voted the Best of the Best is just an awesome honor. It means we don't take a step back and relax … we keep pushing on to provide the best service and the most beautifully staged homes we can.
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of my team. Without their help and input, this company could not exist.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our secret to good customer service is to do what you say you will do. It's important to show up when you say you will and to under promise, but over deliver.
How do you build trust with clients?
We build trust with our clients by staying consistent and continuing to educate ourselves. Home staging is marketing with design. We are always looking for ways to improve our process and service.
What makes your business popular?
Our business has become popular as more and more people are becoming aware of the benefits of home staging. Home staging benefits the seller by attracting more buyers, which can encourage a bidding war.
FINALISTS
- Rebecca Langman – Revision Custom Home Design, 935 Ave. F
- Tiffany Davidson Blades – Davidson Home Furnishings & Design, 2228 Grand Ave.
MASSAGE THERAPIST
Ashlie Painter – Ashlie J. Painter LMT
5 years in business
2020 Grand Ave., Suite 5
(406) 702-5173
FINALISTS
- Annelle Moore – The Rustic, 824 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. #4
- Jessica Luhr – Sanctuary Spa, 1504 24th St. West
MORTGAGE LOAN OFFICER
Tami Hartmann – Stockman Bank
20 years in business
Various locations
(406) 655-2700
When it comes to banking, it’s all about relationships.
Tami Hartmann, a mortgage loan officer with Stockman Bank, says when she helps someone with a loan, that relationship could last a lifetime. That’s true of all Stockman employees, she said.
“It’s our culture,” she said. “Customer service is not a cliché at Stockman Bank. It’s the real deal. Every customer is important.”
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A smile, someone who knows their name, and great personal service.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s awesome – especially for our employees. They are the reason Stockman Bank was voted the Best of the Best two years in a row.
What are you most proud of?
Stockman Bank is a true Montana community bank. We live and breathe Billings and we truly support and promote our neighbors.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We consistently provide significant financial support to our non-profit/service organizations that serve our community. In addition to financial support, our employees volunteer thousands of hours serving on community boards, working with our schools, coaching kids’ sports, etc.
How do you build trust with clients?
Every customer is important, and they quickly find out that our talented bankers are knowledgeable, responsive, and consistently work hard to exceed expectations.
What makes your business popular?
We are a third generation, Montana family-owned bank. We offer one-stop banking for every member of your family, from savings accounts for kids, home loans for first-time home buyers, small business loans, to insurance and wealth management services.
Fun fact about your business?
We are Montana’s largest, privately held, family-owned bank and will be expanding to the Flathead Valley this fall.
FINALISTS
- Brian Hafner – Universal Lending Home Loans, 2646 Grand Ave., Suite 2
- Holly Dickey – LendUS, 485 S. 24th St. West, Suite B
NAIL TECHNICIAN
Katelynn Kelly – Nail-issimo
4 years in business
2215 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 651-9000
FINALISTS
- Elaina Sikveland – Knock Out Beauty, 926 Main St.
- Ledawn Bickham – On Point Cosmo, 2715 1st Ave. North, Suite B
OPTOMETRIST
Dr. Kristi Schied - Barnett Opticians
26 years in business
2203 Broadwater Ave
(406) 652-4455
There are a lot of health problems you can learn to get along with, but no one wants eye trouble.
“We offer the latest technology in diagnosing and treating eye conditions,” said optometrist Kristi Schied. “We continually upgrade our technology and education to provide the best in eye care.”
What brings customers back to your business?
We realize that each patient has different individual concerns. We take the time for a thorough comprehensive eye exam and address their concerns. We make sure every patient understands thoroughly what is going on with their ocular health.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We are a family-owned and operated business and treat our employees as they are part of our family. Many of our patients also feel like family with the relationships we have developed over the years.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We enjoy having personal relationships with patients and seeing them throughout the community. It's a pleasure to have that connection with them as their families grow. The Billings community has so many amazing people who are friendly and supportive of each other.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is an honor to serve the eye care needs of the Billings community. We appreciate the recognition of being voted best optometrist and will continue to strive to meet those expectations.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We provide the highest-quality care to patients of all ages. We treat our patients like we would treat our family and therefore we have had patients that have been with us for many years
How do you build trust with clients?
We take the time with each patient to understand what is going on with their vision and ocular health. We work together with the patient to provide the best care for the health of their eyes.
Fun fact about your business?
Dr. Schied was the first woman eye doctor in the Billings area.
FINALISTS
- Dr. David Bauer – Bauer & Clausen, 100 Brookshire Blvd., Building 2, Suite 2
- Dr. Robin Clausen – Bauer & Clausen, 100 Brookshire Blvd., Building 2, Suite 2
PHOTOGRAPHER – CHILDREN
Focused On You Photography Studio
4 years in business
524 Woodland Ave., Laurel
(406) 702-5699
Maria Lewis is one of those people who see the good in everyone. At her Focused On You Photography Studio, she likes to help customers create memories that will last a lifetime.
“I love helping each person find what makes them shine and hold that moment in time for them,” she said. “We strive to give only quality to you. Having the honor of giving you something you’ll love forever. Everyone has beauty.”
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
I have worked in the medical industry for over 30 years. I'm a proud grandmother of six grandchildren.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
I hope every single person that walks through my front door feels like royalty and at a high level of importance. I love finding the inner beauty that is inside each child's smile.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
A winning photographer has something that goes beyond limits. A winner never quits, a quitter never wins. Give it your all and keep going.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Each client is just as important as the next. Keep in mind what it feels like to be in their place. Always deliver more than what they are expecting. Learn them and what matters the most to them. Make sure they feel as if they are not just a photoshoot.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We were honored to donate a free family photoshoot to raise money for a child that had a kidney transplant. We gave away over ten free high school senior photoshoots for children in need in our community. We donated a family photoshoot to help raise money for the K-9 in Laurel and proved a free photoshoot to the Laurel Police Department k-9 unit.
How do you build trust with clients?
I love to spend time getting to know them. Conform to them and what it is that they are looking for. Always deliver more than what they are expecting.
Fun fact about your business?
I let each child find what makes them happy. I get into their world and create memories of that happy place for them to cherish for years to come. I own over 300 balloons and bubbles.
FINALISTS
- Amber Renee – Amber Renee Photography, 114 N. Broadway
- Jessica Byrum – Jessica Byrum Photography, (406) 839-1582
PHOTOGRAPHER – WEDDING
406 Memories
3 years in business
928 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 696-7131
FINALISTS
- Amber Renee – Amber Renee Photography, 114 N. Broadway
- Sara Nagel – Sara Nagel Photography, (406) 794-4283
PHOTOGRAPHY – PORTRAIT
Clark Marten Photography
35 years in business
2606 Montana Ave.
(406) 256-5555
Photographing high school seniors and engaged couples can be a great business.
But, taking portraits of U.S. presidents puts you in a whole different league.
“We are an internationally-known portrait studio that has photographed President George W. Bush, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, NFL superstar Terry Bradshaw, national hero Sully Sullenberger, TV star Henry Winkler, as well as families in all walks of life who want portraits of quality,” said Rudi Marten.
What brings customers back to your business?
How we make them look and feel. We help people see the best version of themselves.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our culture. Although we’re not related, we’re very much a family. We eat lunch together where we share stories, photos, and laugh a lot. We support each other.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is an incredibly giving community. It’s also a community that’s on the cusp of great change and new development. The next 10 years will be exciting to participate in.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be delighted. We genuinely care about who our clients are, what they do, and what their dreams are. That care goes beyond the experience here to the framed portrait they display in their home. We also remove all of the stress and frustration that’s usually associated with having family portraits taken.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It's a humbling honor.
What are you most proud of?
To date, we’ve helped raise over $200,000 for nonprofits and given away over $500,000 in services and products. Each Christmas we also opt not to send cards or gifts and use that money to support countless elderly and young families in need, kids who otherwise wouldn’t get a Christmas gift, and homeless youth who don’t always have money for food.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Matthew 22:36-40
How do you build trust with clients?
Transparency and anticipating client’s questions or concerns before they have them.
What makes your business popular?
Our passion is family. In life, what we hold closest is our family, past, present, and future, that is what we celebrate.
FINALISTS
- Heather Fuhrman – Red Willow Photography, (406) 208-3645
- Sara Nagel – Sara Nagel Photography, (406) 794-4283
REALTOR
Terri Welborn – Montana Real Estate Brokers
18 years in business
2050 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 860-0055
It’s been a few good years to be in real estate. Home prices in Billings, and most of Montana, have jumped by as much as 30% in a year. Homebuyers are offering cash, and bidding on top of the asking price.
But, all that doesn’t mean the work is easy.
Terri Welborn has built a legacy business helping clients take care of the hard stuff that inevitably comes up during real estate deals.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
My goal from day one has been to build my business based on a good reputation. I believe my sincerity, people skills, "old school" customer service, and ability to negotiate well with my colleagues has helped me to be successful.
What brings customers back to your business?
I strive to create a repeat and referral business. To do this, I focus on serving my clients well not only throughout the transaction, but also being a resource after closing if they need anything.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
I am an educator for the Billings Association of Realtors. I have developed classes for my colleagues and teach on our Code of Ethics and state forms that are used during our transactions. I am also a Dave Ramsey Endorsed Local Provider for Billings and the surrounding areas.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Real estate is a people business, we sell houses but we are serving people … and you get to meet some of the best people.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is a great place to live and work with tons of growth opportunity
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
My clients can expect direct communication and guidance in making good decisions throughout the buying and/or selling process. I will never make their decisions for them, but I will bring my experience to the table and tell the good, the bad, and the ugly. I also pride myself on being accessible and answering my phone whenever possible.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Truly, this is a huge honor. I am thankful to be recognized by the wonderful people in and around the Billings community. Thank you for your trust, recognition, and business.
What are you most proud of?
The principles on which I have built my business. Strategies and tactics have to change and adapt to different markets, but I believe treating people fairly and doing the right thing is paramount.
What's your secret to good customer service?
My secret is to simply pick up the phone, be there for people through the tough stuff, negotiate and take care of things that pop up without burdening the client (when possible), and to go the extra mile in building strong relationships with clients, title companies, tradesmen, appraisers, and all others I come in contact with while working through a transaction.
Fun fact about your business?
I brought my daughter, Ashley Erb, on board with me about six years ago. I was planning on training her into the business and then running our own businesses, but we realized we each have different strengths and weaknesses and we play off of those well...plus we get along. So, we have decided to work together to better serve all of our clients.
FINALISTS
- Drew Stensland – North Acre Real Estate, 1510 24th St. West
- Robin Windham – 41 Realty Group, 2147 Poly Dr.
TATTOO ARTIST
Josh Degele – Eagle Tattoo
46 years in business
2323 Belknap Ave.
(406) 697-9556
Tattoos have been trendy now for a long time, but not 46 years. That’s how long Eagle Tattoo in Billings has been in business.
That’s the kind of experience you’re looking for when you’re looking for something permanent on your body.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
My individualized approach to each client and design. I try my best to go above and beyond to make sure everybody gets a custom piece that is better than what they imagined.
What brings customers back to your business?
The atmosphere of the shop, and the overall comfortable feel. Being a one man studio, I offer a comfortable and laid back feel that I feel my clients really enjoy.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Some people may not know that we were the first tattoo shop in the area and have had the same owner and phone number for over 40 years.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Eagle Tattoo is a great place to work because of the people that keep me busy. I really appreciate those that appreciate me, and what I have to offer the community.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
I enjoy the community we live in because people here still believe in small town values, and the power of small business is alive and well.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
When you walk into Eagle Tattoo you can expect a calm, relaxed atmosphere. I am a small one man studio, so you are the center of my attention from the minute you come in, to the minute you leave. My clientele is almost completely repeat customers, of which, many are more than 10 year clients.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means the people who voted really believe in me and are passionate enough to tell everyone who they go to and are proud to wear my craft forever.
What are you most proud of?
The longevity and dedication that my clients show me. It still seems wild that people wait so long to get a tattoo from me, it's incredibly humbling.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Good customer service hinges on reliability and good value in your service.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We like to give back to our community through donations to local veteran service charities, such as VFW post 1634 and their contributions to the Veterans Meat Locker. We also donate to the Billing Police, and Relay For Life. We value a strong and safe community for everyone.
How do you build trust with clients?
I build my trust by maintaining reliability, and making a commitment to punctuality. People can really count on my appointments and look forward to coming in for months. I develop personal relationships that often feel more like friendship than business, and I feel like that makes a huge difference in any business.
What makes your business popular?
Because of my individual attention to detail and personal service. Most people very much enjoy the one on one approach I offer, and will continue to be lifelong clients.
FINALISTS
- Cameron Scott – Sovereign Tattoo, 2040 Rosebud Dr., Suite 9
- Whitney Donahue – Forget Me Not Tattoo, 2059 Broadwater Ave, Suite B