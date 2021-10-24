Readers' Choice: Services winners and finalists

Billings is a good place to be from. Colleen is one of four girls in the Stecher clan. Growing up in the Heights, Colleen was always the one who was going to leave and 30 years later, the only one still here.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?

To be greeted with a smile; although under the cover of a mask. Masks are still required in our office. The reception and waiting room is a comfortable place to relax before being seen by a professional. There are comfy sofas and relaxing chairs to lounge in prior to a meeting. We have a fireplace burning in the corner in the winter months.

What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?

Being the Best of the Best is a HUGE honor. Being voted "Best" multiple times in different categories is humbling and makes me want to work harder to be the best at what I do. Being voted Best Tax Preparation is more meaningful to me because it honors the entire CbCo Team.

What are you most proud of?

The business that I've built over the years and that it supports 20 families in the Billings community. With that, I am proud to be able to offer top-notch benefits to my staff.