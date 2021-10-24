Readers' Choice: Services winners and finalists

Winners and finalists in the Services categories in The Billings Gazette's 2021 Readers' Choice.
BANK
Stockman Bank
70 years in business
Various locations
(406) 655-2700
All banks are the same, right? One is as good as the next?
Not true, says Stockman Bank’s Tricia Hansen.
Stockman Bank is a Montana bank that only does business in Montana.
“We only bank in Montana, therefore we are only focused on Montana,” she said. “So our friends and neighbors really are banking with a Montana bank.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our employees sincerely care about our customers and being Montana owned and operated allows them to fully take care of each and every customer.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our customers know that they are our priority and will be treated well.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Stockman Bank has a great reputation across the state in every community that we serve. Our employees have a voice, opportunity for career growth and the ability to make decisions.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A smile, someone who knows their name, and great personal service.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It’s awesome – especially for our employees. They are the reason Stockman Bank was voted the Best of the Best two years in a row.
COMPUTER REPAIR SHOP
Billings Tech Guys
6 years in business
2341 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 534-9565
We’ve all had that “uh-oh” moment seconds after the phone hits the sidewalk, or the computer shows the “blue screen of death”.
Luckily, the staff at Billings Tech Guys knows how to fix those things, and can install a pretty sweet home theater system for your home while they’re at it.
“Customers may not know of all the services we offer,” says Dylan Solberg. “We specialize in business IT managed services and computer repair, but we have a portfolio of services, web design and social media marketing, home theater and TV wall mounting, smart home, iPhone repair and drone and 3D tours. Many customers are pleasantly surprised when they walk in the store to see the wide selection of products we carry, both new and refurbished.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Billings Tech Guys is 100% local. We started over six years ago focusing on providing superior technical services to the Billings community. We know the community and love working with everyone. We have a well-trained team of technicians that can help you on-site and in-store for all your tech needs.
What brings customers back to your business?
We train our employees that great customer service is our number one priority. We never talk down to our customers or talk with too much technical jargon. Customers leave with an understanding of the problem and how it was fixed. Many customers are pleasantly surprised about how smooth and fast the repair process is with us. If we can maintain that, we hope our customers will keep returning.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Customers may not know of all the services we offer. We specialize in Business IT Managed Services and Computer Repair, but we have a portfolio of services, web design and social media marketing, home theater and tv wall mounting, smart home, iPhone repair and drone and 3D tours. Many customers are pleasantly surprised when they walk in the store to see the wide selection of products we carry, both new and refurbished.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have built a great team over the years. Everyone is very knowledgeable and enjoys working with both customers and technology. We cultivate a fun and exciting environment where we are always learning new technology, while keeping a light and fun atmosphere.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We treat all our customers as family. When customers walk through the door here at Billings Tech Guys, they can expect an employee waiting here to help them with great knowledge and the utmost care for the customer. We find it very important to start every customer encounter with a smile.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means the world to our team to be voted Best of the Best three years in a row. We strive to be the best with all the services we offer, and our team works hard to achieve it. Being voted Billings Best validates all the hard work our team has put in and are thankful to be part of such a great community
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
One of the many ways our company gives back to the community is during our “donations for a cause” month. Every January, Billings Tech Guys donates $1 per recycled or donated electronic device to a local charity. The last couple years we were proud to donate to Tumbleweed here in town, a very worthy donation. We are also partnering with Family Service to provide a Fresh Start Computer Program. The program provides students with a computer and teaches those in need the basic computer skills.
How do you build trust with clients?
Trust is built over time with our customers. It helps having a big community presence and many new customers are coming to us because of a referral. Once you have received a service with us, you realize that we provide superior technical service and are easy to work with.
What makes your business popular?
Being a local business with a great team, we continually help repeat customers that reach out to us for one issue or upgrade, which then will lead to another service in the future. We are very knowledgeable in all areas of technology. We love being able to help our customers.
CREDIT UNION
Montana Health Federal Credit Union
57 years in business
3100 2nd Ave. North
2526 Shiloh Rd.
(406) 259-2000
Here’s a sign you’re doing business right.
Montana Health Federal Credit Union specializes in health care workers and has been in the Billings community for 57 years.
“We still have members from when we first opened our doors,” said the credit union’s Dennis Wizeman.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Montana Health is chartered specifically to serve those who work in health care. We specialize in helping serve the financial needs of this group of exceptional people.
What brings customers back to your business?
We offer the latest in banking technology and still have that small credit union feel.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Montana Health is chartered to serve health care workers throughout all of Montana, northern Wyoming and parts of North Dakota.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We serve the whole state, but we secretly know that Billings has the best health care workers anywhere.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Someone to say hello to them by first name.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
There are some amazing credit unions in Billings that provide amazing services. It means a lot to receive this honor when we consider how wonderful all the other credit unions in town are.
What are you most proud of?
A staff that truly cares about the financial lives of our members.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We donate a lot of time and money to the foundations of our employer organizations. Our signature donation is our Philanthropy Card - a debit card that donates the interchange income back to hospital foundations - and has a picture on the front designed by the hospital foundations.
What makes your business popular?
Two things: 1. We really do provide truly personalized services; and 2. We give back a lot to the healthcare community.
CUSTOM FRAMING STORE
The Frame Hut & Gallery
54 years in business
1430 Grand Ave.
(406) 245-9728
If you can dream it, The Frame Hut and Gallery can make it.
During the last year, the business has been presented with some creative framing requests, including a larger-than-life shadowbox of a beautiful full-sized buckskin wedding dress, and a surprise anniversary gift of art framed in a shadowbox, enhanced with lighting, said the gallery’s Helen Tolliver.
But, the business is much more than a framing shop.
“We offer a variety of home décor, lamps, candles, artisan jewelry, purses, regional artwork, and much, much more,” she said.
What brings customers back to your business?
What our customers tell us is that they find it relaxing here. They often comment on our peaceful atmosphere with a large variety of styles of art, diverse gifts, and most importantly the friendly and prompt service they received.
What makes your business a good place to work?
It gives a person the ability to use their artistic and creative design abilities as you just never know what project you’ll be working on next. From sports memorabilia, sentimental findings, to museum artifacts, there is an endless variety of what one can frame. We also enjoy what we do and together craft a great supportive team. This year especially has been the year for interesting and very special items to frame. Some amazing projects include a larger than life shadowbox of a beautiful full sized buckskin wedding dress and even a surprise anniversary gift of art framed in a shadowbox, enhanced with lighting.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
One of the most rewarding facets is showcasing talented artist’s work from the community and seeing how much it is appreciated.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Exceptional Montana and regional artwork, friendly service and a peaceful atmosphere. The Frame Hut & Gallery is a place not only to receive quality custom framing, but a place one can also relax and unwind. Art truly is food for the soul.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
This award is an amazing accomplishment as we work hard to be the Best of the Best and is a great encouragement to our team as we see how crucial it is to take pride in and put the best into each project whether large or small. As this is the 12th year in a row to have received the Reader’s Choice Award for Best Custom Framer, it is an absolute honor to have been chosen.
What are you most proud of?
Through creativity, we are most proud of our enduring designs and professionally quality made frames. Whether it’s to create a heartfelt project of a child’s special drawing for a loved one, or a certificate of accomplishments achieved by a customer or someone close to them, we are framing treasures. We do our best through listening, encouraging, caring, and offering expertise and kindness each step of the way.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Ronald McDonald House is close to our heart as being a caring non-profit organization that provides housing and special needs for families during crucial medical treatment for loved ones fighting life-threatening illnesses. We have supported the Billings Clinic Classic, the RMC art department, Saints, Huntley Project FFA, P.E.A.K.S., and other fundraising causes as well.
How do you build trust with customers?
We listen to our customers and do our best to meet their needs and provide a quality product they will be proud to display.
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
4-Ohm-6 Electric
4 years in business
114 Ardmore Dr.
(406) 697-4693
When your business brings you inside your customers’ homes, first impressions are everything.
That’s why the employees of 4-Ohm-6 will always arrive at your home well-dressed and ready to work.
“With our business it is not so much walking through our doors as much as it is us walking through the customer’s doors,” says owner and master electrician Brandt Myers. “Whether it’s a place of business or residence, we will always be in logoed gear, clean dressed with a smile and greeting, ready to work.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Being a smaller business, you get the same face time after time showing up to do the work. We like to build a relationship with our customer base. When you call us, you talk directly to the owner of the company.
What brings customers back to your business?
The relationship that we build with our customers brings back those same customers or the referrals from those customers. We pay attention to detail and try to give the customer exactly what they are wanting.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Some of our customers might not know about all the electrical services that we offer. We range in the smallest of service calls such as changing a fixture or outlet to remodels, new residential, shops, lighting retrofits, new or remodel commercial and light industrial.
What do you love most about having your business in this community?
Seeing the same customers and/or their referrals time and time again. Being able to go around the community and recognize customers that want to say hello and catch up. Driving through the community and seeing different projects or buildings and businesses that we helped grow or build inside our community.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
A bit unbelievable at first. Being so new of a business and being voted Best of Billings in just over three years is amazing. It takes a lot of work and time away from family to start and then try to grow that business. It means a lot to see that hard work pays off. It makes us want to strive to stay on top and keep bettering ourselves and our service to our customers and the community.
What are you most proud of?
I’m most proud of my family, my wife Danielle and our two young kids. They have backed me and the business every step of the way. They understand the long days and weekends and try to help every way they can. I also take pride when I drive by a business, house, etc. and say, “Hey look, I wired that.”
What's your secret to good customer service?
We do our best to make the customer feel like they are getting exactly what they want and help explain the process to them. We stay personable throughout the whole process and try to communicate with the customer as best as we can.
How do you build trust with customers?
We build trust by showing up on time and giving the customer what they want. We try to return calls, emails, etc. as soon as we can to help communicate with our customers and keep them up to date throughout the whole project.
INSURANCE COMPANY
Goosehead Insurance - LaMantia Agency PC
1 year in business
1925 Grand Ave.
(406) 206-5729
Don’t be surprised if you visit Goosehead Insurance and are greeted with a nuzzle from a German shepherd puppy.
“Our office mascot is a 9-month-old German shepherd who greets all our clients at the door, and may require attention at random throughout your visit,” says the company’s Paul LaMantia.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Goosehead offers best-in-industry customer service, claims, and user technology, coupled with the choice model that offers more carriers at more competitive premiums.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our commitment to finding the best coverage at the right price.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
This year Goosehead donated $101 million dollars to MSU's school of nursing, which will help to train and staff more nurses in our state, particularly in rural areas.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our office culture not only provides supportive growth and enrichment, we also enjoy ourselves and celebrate our victories as a team.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The Billings community is a wonderful place to grow a business and raise a family. The support this community gives is unparalleled.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Clients are treated like family in this office.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means the community supports and appreciates our endeavors to save them money while protecting their assets.
What are you most proud of?
Being a father to an amazing little boy.
What's your secret to good customer service?
The golden rule always applies. We treat our clients in a manner I would want a stranger to treat my mother.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Besides the record-setting donation by Goosehead, we also sponsor athletic teams and events that raise funds for those in need.
How do you build trust with clients?
By being available when our clients need us. Whether it is a simple policy question or a claim, we are here for them.
What makes your business popular?
Goosehead being a high-volume distributor of insurance affords the best pricing from every carrier we do business with. Our clients appreciate the value of being covered correctly while saving money from their previous policies.
MORTGAGE LENDER
Mann Mortgage
32 years in business
2511 Montana Ave.
(406) 294-5300
The dream of owning your own home has lived up to its promise in Montana over the last several decades. Mid-range homes bought in Billings 20 years ago have nearly doubled in value.
As one Billings builder said recently, you can buy a house, wear it out, and then sell it for more than you paid. There aren’t many investments like that.
That builder’s other advice? Shop around for a good mortgage lender, they’re not all the same.
That’s how Mann Mortgage has thrived for more than 30 years, it’s the lender people land on after shopping around.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Mann Mortgage is a family-owned company that emphasizes honesty, integrity, and community. Since founding in 1989, we've been committed to helping borrowers find the best loan and fulfill the dream of home ownership. Mann Mortgage was recently named a No.1 Top Workplace in Montana by Lee Enterprises, No. 12 Best Place to Work in 2020 by Outside Magazine, and a 2021 Top Mortgage Lender by Scotsman Guide.
What brings customers back to your business?
Friendly and courteous service while also providing great loan products and knowledge. Our clients know we work hard in helping them live the American dream of home ownership.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
It surprises people to know that Mann Mortgage is one of largest lenders in the state. We are located in 21 states, 55 branch locations and over 500 employees. Mann Mortgage Billings was one of the first branches when the company started in 1989.
What makes your business a good place to work?
At Mann Mortgage, an employee is more than a number – they are a person who is treated as a valued team member and empowered to be part of the customer's experience regardless of their job focus. Mann Mortgage is purposeful in creating opportunities to make team members feel like family.
Team members are encouraged to provide feedback and ideas, drive efficiency, and recommend changes that improve doing business. We offer rewarding and challenging career opportunities, competitive pay, bonus incentives, a wide array of benefits, and a generous paid time off plan.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Although we are a relatively large company, our focus is at the community level. We are vested in the community we live in and love helping our friends and neighbors with their home lending needs.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A friendly expert that will take care of their lending needs. We are local and we have a philosophy of providing straight talk to our customers and affiliate partners.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is really an honor. Mann Mortgage has received many awards and it’s good to know that our hard work and efforts are recognized in Billings as well.
What are you most proud of?
The employees at Mann Mortgage from the top down. It takes a great staff and support to provide a high level of service to our clients.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We provide a high level of service by listening to our client’s needs and then utilizing our knowledge of the mortgage industry to assist them with their needs
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Revenue generated locally stays in the community. Whether participating on local boards, financially supporting Shriners, Camp Patriot, Billings Family YMCA and other local charitable organizations, we make the conscious decision to support the community.
How do you build trust with customers?
We built our trust one customer at a time. Every customer is important, and we understand that this is not just a loan but a home that will help families build financial security, a base to raise a family, and a happy place where you can live, laugh and learn.
What makes your business popular?
In addition to offering federal and nationwide lending programs, our licensed home lenders are experts in state and local loan programs too. We take time to get to know each borrower, review their current financial situation, talk about their long-term aspirations, and select the loan program that best helps them achieve their goals.
Fun fact about your business?
Our branch used to be Bob Tomkins Art Gallery. We modified some work spaces, but kept the original brick walls when we renovated. Bob’s painting studio is now a large office and Bob has been a featured artist for some of the Billings Art Walks we have participated in.
MOVING COMPANY
Montana Muscle Movers
4 years in business
2601 Overland Ave.
(406) 860-7510
Montana Muscle Movers was created by necessity.
“We were stood up by an existing moving company,” said Tara Kirschenmann. “We were pregnant with our first child, and moving on a summer holiday weekend when all of our friends were already out of town and unavailable because we had told them we hired movers. We took the frustration of that day and started our own business when our daughter was just a few weeks old.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our willingness to go above and beyond to meet our customers’ needs.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our efficiency is what brings customers back, as an hourly service people want their move done as quickly and safely as possible.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We offer short-term storage. If you are in between homes, or getting new flooring and needing to store some items we can do that for you (limited availability). We also offer commercial snow plowing.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We pride ourselves in offering opportunities to hard workers with a living wage, and flexibility to meet people where they are at for work/life balance. We consider our employees an extension of our family.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are so grateful to be in this position. An award that is decided by the community is more meaningful and humbling than an industry award.
What's your secret to good customer service?
We treat every client the way we would like to be treated, with fair pricing, follow through on all of our commitments, and are not happy until you are happy.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We intentionally set aside a percent of profits to give back to the community. We hold a soft spot for children and veterans so most of the causes we invest in tend to benefit those groups. Every year we load up a few truckloads of toys for the local Toys for Tots drive and our movers deliver toys in Santa hats! Veterans receive 10% off.
How do you build trust with clients?
We are here to help solve problems. When a potential client calls us we take a very consultative approach. We will ask a list of questions, offer solutions and get a game plan together that will fit their budget. Because we have invested in technology there is complete transparency between our movers, staff and clients. Clients can expect to receive confirmation emails, texts, and an estimate to sign off on prior to their move.
What makes your business popular?
We are clear communicators, providing great customer service with a smile. Following through on promises isn't something every business does these days, we will remain to be people you can count on.
PET BOARDING FACILITY
Paws and Claws Hotel and Spa
3 years in business
3206 Conrad Rd.
(406) 894-2332
Wes Smith doesn’t measure the success of his Paws and Claws Hotel and Spa entirely on whether or not his customers are happy.
Customers’ dogs matter a lot, too.
“Their dogs come in happy and go home happy,” he said.
That’s good, smart business.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We have 2.5 acres for dogs to run and play. We have 9,000 square feet inside for play areas. We deep clean daily.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Wes is a retired Army veteran. We hire a variety of people to give everyone a chance to feel valued. We (our family and employees) have worked tirelessly to literally build this business. We have built fences, laid sod, built gazebos, moved sand and paver blocks, painted, cleaned -- everything is done by us.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We love our employees. We provide food in the break room and refrigerator so they can stay energized. Working with animals is very therapeutic. One of our employees stated, "No matter what someone says about me or what I feel about myself, there is always a dog here that loves me!" We have 30 to 50 employees and are always looking for good workers.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We have met amazing people and built fabulous relationships while caring for their furry babies. The community has truly supported us and we have been blessed.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect to be greeted with a smile and a warm welcome. Their pups will happily run through the door and out to the back doors to play with their friends!
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It has been tremendous to feel the appreciation of the community to be recognized for keeping their pups and cats safe, healthy and happy. It is overwhelming to have our hard work and efforts recognized.
What are you most proud of?
All the hard work our employees put in each day! They truly care about each pet that walks through the doors!
What's your secret to good customer service?
We try to treat all our customers how we want to be treated with professionalism and courtesy.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We sell a few products made by local people. We donate pet food to the animal shelter. We host volunteers for various organizations and abilities to experience our facility. We help train individuals through Montana Youth Transitions and Animal Behavior College.
How do you build trust with customers?
We built our facility with our dogs in mind. We treat their pets like they are ours. We care about the pets and their owners. The owners feel this care and warmth from us and know it is about them and their pets and not about money. We opened this business to provide a superior service to the community and give a variety of people a place to work.
What makes your business popular?
The pets are loved and have fun.
Fun fact about your business?
Wes has wanted to have a water park for the dogs since we opened. Watch for it coming soon! It is finally in the works.
BEST PLUMBING SERVICE
4H Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
2.5 years in business
455 Moore Ln. #3
(406) 839-2010
When 4H Plumbing, Heating and Cooling does a job, they show up on time and don’t leave until the work is done, making sure the whole way that the customer stays satisfied.
And their home visits and estimates are free, says 4H’s Justin Herlyn.
That’s not true of every trades business in town.
It’s one reason why after just two full years in business, 4H Plumbing, Heating and Cooling has been voted by customers as the best plumber in town.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Our experience and accrued knowledge. Our service technicians not only know how to plumb, but also can perform several other tasks outside the scope of plumbing, allowing us to make sure our customers are happy on all aspects concerning the job we are hired for.
What brings customers back to your business?
We always make sure to go the extra mile to keep our customers happy. We aren’t satisfied with the end result until our customer is, and if our customers have a complaint, we never rest until we make it right. Our goal isn’t to get a customer to hire us once, but repeatedly.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our business was established in January of 2019 with one goal: to make the customer and their needs the main priority. Our techs had worked for several other companies in town where profit and company goals were put ahead of the customer, and the customer was considered a secondary aspect
What makes your business a good place to work?
4H Plumbing runs more like a family than a business. 4H Plumbing is concerned not only about what goes on in its employees’ lives inside the business, but outside as well.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
4H Plumbing is run by people who were born and raised in this community, which is why we can say this community is like no other. The people are friendly and down to earth, and it seems as though everyone is mindful of others. All of this lends itself to a community that feels interconnected.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
From the first contact with our office staff all the way through to the end of the job they will feel taken care of by a group of people that are knowledgeable and friendly.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
4H Plumbing takes this achievement with great pride, because we view this award to be synonymous with the community.
What are you most proud of?
4H Plumbing is most proud of the quick rising to the nomination and winning of this award. To win this award is to be recognized as part of Billings core community, and never in our dreams did we believe we would achieve this so quickly.
What's your secret to good customer service?
It may seem simple, but what 4H Plumbing finds to be the secret is simply listening to the customer and making sure that we meet and exceed all their expectations.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
4H Plumbing donates to after-school programs, sports, and special causes. We continue to seek new opportunities to give back to the community, such as Relay for Life and sponsoring youth sports teams such as YSA.
What makes your business popular?
Because of the friendliness and camaraderie that our customers notice while doing work for them. We never show up with a “this is just another job” attitude.
Fun fact about your business?
Our company may be smaller when it comes to the number of employees, but we have managed to win the Readers’ Choice Award two years in a row, which shows that it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but rather the size of the fight in the dog.
TAX PREP SERVICE
Colleen Black & Co. PC CPAs
17 years in business
1925 Central Ave.
(406) 248-1040
Tax time can be stressful, unless you take your taxes to Colleen Black & Co PC CPAs. There’s a place for kids to play, and a fireplace.
And, along with great service and long experience, customers may also be handed a warm cookie.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We work hard to break the mold of the standard accounting office. Clients know that we are a little different than all of the others just by walking through the door. We welcome our clients into a comfortable homey office where our business has been built on trust, great service and relationship development.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our clients know that they can depend on us and value the sage advice that we're able to offer. Clients come back because they trust us. They trust that their private information remains private and secure.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Colleen believes in giving back to the community that helped CbCo become the successful business that it is. A successful business doesn't just happen. Anyone in business knows that we are hit up with requests every day for "can't miss" advertising placements or sponsorships or just plain hand-outs. It's important that we become specialized in our giving. At CbCo we do kids! There's actually a kid room in the building.
What makes your business a good place to work?
CbCo is committed to providing a healthy work environment to its employees. Education is a cornerstone of the CbCo business model. The company helps to support our staff’s physical and mental health by encouraging a balanced lifestyle. CbCo was awarded the The National Balance Award by the ASWA in 2010 in recognition of this. We encourage healthy living and having fun. Especially the fun!
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is a good place to be from. Colleen is one of four girls in the Stecher clan. Growing up in the Heights, Colleen was always the one who was going to leave and 30 years later, the only one still here.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
To be greeted with a smile; although under the cover of a mask. Masks are still required in our office. The reception and waiting room is a comfortable place to relax before being seen by a professional. There are comfy sofas and relaxing chairs to lounge in prior to a meeting. We have a fireplace burning in the corner in the winter months.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Being the Best of the Best is a HUGE honor. Being voted "Best" multiple times in different categories is humbling and makes me want to work harder to be the best at what I do. Being voted Best Tax Preparation is more meaningful to me because it honors the entire CbCo Team.
What are you most proud of?
The business that I've built over the years and that it supports 20 families in the Billings community. With that, I am proud to be able to offer top-notch benefits to my staff.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Our secret to good customer service is building a good relationship with our clients. Good manners go a long way in the customer service realm. Greeting people with a smile and a friendly hello and remembering to thank them for coming in is important.
Fun fact about your business?
We bake cookies on Tuesdays. We bring in lunch on Thursdays - usually soup from Caramel Cookie.
VETERINARY SERVICE
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care Center
19 years in business
1530 Popelka Dr.
(406) 255-0500
For many people, the first time they need a veterinarian is during an emergency, says Emily Gocke-Smith, of Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care Center. How they and their pet are treated during that anxious time is important, she says. The animal hospital is staffed 24 hours a day. “Your pet is never alone at Best Friends Animal Hospital,” Gocke-Smith said.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We offer everything from preventative health care and vaccinations to advanced critical care cases. We have doctors and technicians on staff 24/7 for our hospitalized and boarding patients. We are the only hospital that has an in-house CT (computed tomography) scanner which brings in referral cases from the entire region. We just added our first specialist, Dr. Jennifer Schissler. She is the only board certified veterinary dermatologist in Billings.
What brings customers back to your business?
Many people first come to Best Friends Animal Hospital on an emergency or urgent care basis. What keeps them coming back is discovering our talented and caring team and the variety of services we provide. People in Billings value that we have doctors and support staff available 24/7 for their pets.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We have staff (doctors and support team) on the premises 24/7 to take care of the animals in our hospital as well as emergencies. If your pet stays overnight with us, they are monitored and cared for by our dedicated overnight staff. Your pet is never alone at Best Friends Animal Hospital. Something new about our hospital is the addition of Dr. Jennifer Schissler, the first board-certified veterinary dermatologist in Billings. She specializes in dermatology (skin) and otology (ears).
What makes your business a good place to work?
Best Friends Animal Hospital is a great place to work because of our employees. Our team of doctors and support staff are some of the most talented, caring and hard working in Billings. Because we offer a wide array of services, we often take care of some of the most critical and sick patients in Billings. We enjoy the variety of patients, meeting new clients, and challenging medical and surgical cases. We also love our regular clients and the relationships we develop with our clients and patients.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The Billings community is an amazing place to live and work. We are very thankful Billings has been supportive of Best Friends Animal Hospital and how we have grown and changed over the years. From inception in 2002, we have grown to be one of the largest veterinary facilities in Montana with 11 veterinarians on staff. The Billings community cares about their animals and appreciates having emergency care 24/7.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We are very thankful to the Billings community for voting us Best of the Best for the fourth consecutive year. Our priority is providing the absolute best medical and surgical care for pets and it is wonderful to be recognized by the community for the services we strive to provide.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Providing the best medical and surgical care possible for your pets. We value pets in our lives and celebrate the human-animal bond. It is our goal to provide accurate medical care and advice in the most compassionate manner possible. Our entire team works at Best Friends Animal Hospital because they care about their clients and truly love animals.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We partner with local shelters and rescues to provide discounted surgical care for pets who have challenging surgical needs beyond the capabilities of what the shelter health care team can provide. We provide a monetary donation to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for every animal euthanasia performed at our clinic. This gift, in each pet’s memory, helps a lost or transitioning companion animal.
20 years in business
1033 S. 29th St. West, Suite A
(406) 860-2196
There's never a dull moment at Vet-To-Go.
The clinic, specializing in low-cost vet services, prides itself in helping all pet-loving members of the community.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We are a veterinary clinic that also does house calls. And we are a compact clinic providing a lower cost alternative to the larger veterinary hospitals in the Billings area.
What’s something your customers may not know about your business?
We hold four spay/neuter clinics a year for lower income families in addition to our already low cost spay neuter services every day.
What makes your business a good place to work?
You will never be bored working at Vet-To-Go.