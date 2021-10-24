Readers' Choice: Shopping winners and finalists

What brings customers back to your business?

The product really speaks for itself. It tastes great, lasts a long time, and once you've tasted it you really can tell the difference.

What's something your customers may not know about your business?

We have a farm store at the greenhouse where our greens and other products are available to purchase directly.

What makes your business a good place to work?

Knowing that we are raising a product that people really want and will help make people’s lives a little healthier at the same time.

What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?

The support that we have gotten from this community has been amazing. We have fantastic grocery stores and restaurants that go above and beyond to use our product. Supporting local isn’t always the easiest but we have many customers that we see every single week as they visit our farm store to pick up their greens.

What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?