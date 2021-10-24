Readers' Choice: Shopping winners and finalists

Winners and finalists in the Shopping categories in The Billings Gazette's 2021 Readers' Choice.
ANTIQUE STORE
Liberty & Vine Country Store
3 years in business
2019 Montana Ave.
(406) 534-8667
FINALISTS
- Marketplace 3301, 3301 1st Ave. North
- Yesteryears Antique Mall, 102 N. 29th St.
BIKE SHOP
The Spoke Shop
48 years in business
1910 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 656-8342
COVID may have been the best thing to happen to cycling in a decade.
With so many people working remotely and wanting to be outside, the sale of new bicycles was so vigorous it caused a shortage.
Lucky for Billings, The Spoke Shop has been in business a long time and knew just how to help find bikes and get new riders out on the roads and trails, away from the misery of the pandemic.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
The Spoke Shop is a Billings institution. Since 1973, we've been the hub of the Billings cycling community. Cycling trends may come and go, but if the last 48 years is any indication, The Spoke Shop will remain a passionate, committed, and active focal point of Billings cycling.
What brings customers back to your business?
If you've never been to The Spoke Shop, you probably think we just sell or fix bikes. What we're really here for is creating awesome cycling experiences and establishing long-lasting friendships with our customers. Whether it's a complete repair overhaul to a vintage ride or selling someone their first E-Bike, our dedication to cycling and community allows us to be passionate about what we do.
What’s something your customers may not know about your business?
The Spoke Shop's current home was originally a gas station. In one day's worth of moving (true story), original owner Jim Downs turned an old Texaco gas station into The Spoke Shop's current 1910 Broadwater Avenue home.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The connection between staff and customer starts as complete strangers, but often ends as new friends. Our owner Dean empowers all of our staff to engage our customers and to maintain a friendly, local bike shop that provides nothing but world class service.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We've been able to see the Billings-and-beyond cycling community grow and evolve year after year, and are proud to say our staff and customers are actively involved in our awesome community.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We want you to leave The Spoke Shop with positive memories of the staff you interact with. Whether it's doing research on a potential bike purchase, bringing in a bike for repair, or just seeing what's new at the shop, our staff are committed to making sure you feel welcome and excited to be at The Spoke Shop!
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It means we put our customers ahead of anything else. It means that chatting on every long phone call, answering all of the technical questions, and waiting six months for that custom-ordered part to complete your dream bike is worth it. We make these commitments every day for our staff and our customers and remain dedicated to the cause.
What’s your secret to good customer service?
Our goal is to have you leave The Spoke Shop with a smile, even if you didn't buy a new bike! Customer Service will ALWAYS be our number one priority.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
The Spoke Shop partners with various community organizations to host, sponsor, or otherwise participate in community events. Our staff have been very active in expanding the local trail system, including the Acton Recreational Area and the Blue Creek Bike Park. In the past, we've been able to donate bikes for raffles or actions, host various bike races, and be key sponsors for such events as Ales for Trails.
How do you build trust with clients?
Making sure we are improving every day on our togetherness as a staff team allows us to better connect with our customers. When we're better equipped to help each other, we know we'll be in the best possible position to make you happy.
FINALISTS
- Scheels, 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
- The Bike Shop, 1934 Grand Ave.
BOAT DEALER
Bretz RV & Marine
54 years in business
Various locations
(406) 248-7481
FINALISTS
- Montana Honda & Marine, 2124 Goodman Rd.
- Pierce RV & Marine, 3800 Pierce Parkway
BRIDAL STORE
Belle en Blanc
7.5 years in business
114 N. Broadway
(406) 702-7646
FINALISTS
- David’s Bridal, 795 King Park Dr.
- Step’n Out, 1816 Grand Ave.
CLOTHING STORE – MEN’S
Shipton’s Big R
72 years in business
216 N. 14th St.
2600 Gabel Rd.
1908 Main St.
301 N. 14th St.
825 NE Main St., Lewistown
2049 Sugarland Dr., Sheridan, Wyo.
(406) 252-5707
In the frontier days of Montana and Wyoming, the general store had to offer just about everything, farm and ranch equipment, clothing, footwear, tools, firearms, and on and on.
In our fast-paced world of internet commerce, there’s something really satisfying about stores like that still existing. Shipton’s Big R, which has stores in Billings, Hardin, Lewistown and Sheridan, Wyoming, really does offer just about everything.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Diversity of products and departments, quality brands, locally owned, customer service, six locations, service center, e-commerce, everyday low prices.
What brings customers back to your business?
Quality products, everyday low prices, we stand behind what we sell, good customer service, convenient locations and hours. Most stores are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We service power equipment. Also, we now have stores in Lewistown, and Hardin.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Company culture; good management; good wages; consistency of hours (very few layoffs); benefits including insurance, employee discounts, time off and 401K.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings is the best community out there. It is a very well taken care of city with amazing people and customers. We are honored to serve the fine people of Billings. We feel that we are relevant and that we serve a purpose with our products and services.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Clean stores, well lit, great merchandising, great customer service, and top-name brands.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
Cannot be expressed in words. We are grateful, honored, thankful and appreciative. Thank you, Billings.
What are you most proud of?
That we are still relevant and current after being in business for over 72 years.
FINALISTS
- Desmonds the Store for Men, 2819 2nd Ave. North
- Scheels, 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
CLOTHING STORE – WOMEN’S
The Banyan Tree
7 years in business
529 24th St. West
(406) 534-8533
There is no shortage of businesses serving women that cater to a niche, whether it’s teens, new moms, nurses or the middle-aged.
The Banyan Tree in Billings has something for all women.
“The Banyan Tree is a clothing and lifestyle brand made for all women in every season of life,” said owner Jana Pennington. “From elevated everyday wear to thoughtful gifts and unexpected finds for your home, the Banyan Tree is a one-stop shop for helping you choose the styles that work best for you and help you feel as beautiful as you already are.”
What brings customers back to your business?
All of The Banyan Tree's products are thoughtfully and carefully handpicked by our owner, Jana, with our customers in mind. We pride ourselves on going above and beyond to seek good value without compromising on quality.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Our team started with family. Jana founded The Banyan tree with her husband James and a lot of help from all four kids. In the wild, Banyan Trees are rooted deep and intertwined. Our strong family roots are here in this community to support every branch — and every customer — as best we can.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
I love building a business in my home state of Montana! I was born and raised in Billings so I have been a part of this great community for quite a while now. The women of Billings have been so supportive of all the businesses that I have been a part of.
FINALISTS
- Neecee’s, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
- Tiska Chic Boutique, 2101 Grand Ave., Suite 3
CONSIGNMENT/USED CLOTHING STORE
Gratitude in Action
5 years in business
10 S. 30th St.
(406) 696-8704
“Every day is a treasure hunt” at the Gratitude in Action thrift store.
Finding a sweet vintage dress, a rare book or just the right piece of furniture not only feels good for the shopper, but helps benefit recovery and sober living in Yellowstone County.
What makes founder Terri Todd most proud are the lives that have been impacted by the organization. “Your support when you shop or donate to GIA is vital to our success,” she says. “Together, we will accomplish the following: hundreds achieve sober and self-sustaining lives, families reunited, a vibrant enterprise contributing to southside revitalization, fewer people dependent on public funds and public spaces, more than paying for itself by lowering societal costs, five-year accountability framework with real results, volunteer service opportunities to help GIA pay it forward, recognition for partners and donors.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Quality of product combined with great customer service is what makes us stand out from the crowd. 100% of the money raised is used to promote recovery and sober living in Yellowstone County. We also believe in rescue, reclaim and recover.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our employees and customer service. There is always new product on the floor to choose from.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We are a nonprofit that promotes and supports recovery and sober living. The goal of the GIA Thrift Store is to help alleviate poverty and improve the lives of families and individuals within our community by providing an affordable place to shop. Offering high quality gently used clothing, furniture, home décor, books, and housewares. It also provides a step up out of homelessness by providing clothing and job skills to men and women in early recovery.
What makes your business a good place to work?
The clients we serve and the customers we are blessed to have. We have a fun, energetic environment that allows people to develop their gifts and talents. Every day is something different and we get to make an immediate impact on the lives of the people we come into contact with. We also love what our store supports, our employees are personally invested in what we do and who we serve.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Being able to be part of the solution in our community. We are so grateful for living in a place that gives back and believes in second chances.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
A new style of thrift store that provides a boutique style experience. Our sales floor is filled with items that will remind you of yesterday and inspire you for today. We have an extensive book selection including vintage and hard-to-find authors.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We love the fact that we received this from our community – they know us best. It validates what we value and the support we receive from Billings.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Happy employees and volunteers.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
The founders of GIA began to implement their vision in 2016 with a single sober living home, motivated by their personal struggles with, and recovery from substance abuse. They came to believe that helping others was not just the right thing to do but a necessary part of their own recovery.
How do you build trust with customers?
Our customers are greeted and welcomed when they enter the store. We build relationships with our customers and they become an extended family.
What makes your business popular?
Our great selection of new to you items and our vintage selection. That we recycle and upcycle items to avoid filling the landfill. That the clothes we are unable to use we send to smaller towns in Montana or send to missions overseas.
FINALISTS
- Montana Vintage Clothing, 112 N. 29th St.
- Savvy Seconds and More, 1739 Grand Ave.
COWBOY/COWGIRL BOOTS
Al's Bootery and Repair
75 years in business
1820 1st Ave. North
(406) 657-1374
Al’s Bootery may be best in boots, but the store offers much more.
The Billings business also offers work boots, hiking boots, casual shoes, motorcycle boots, moccasins, and slippers. They also carry workwear lines, leather goods like purses, and some fun jewelry in addition to our footwear products.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
Billings and the surrounding area is very diverse. We really enjoy being able to serve people in many different professions and lifestyles and helping everyone find the footwear, work wear and accessories that fits whatever they need. We are thankful for the support of the community over the past 75 years and we look forward to continuing to provide great products and services for years to come.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
You can expect to be greeted with a smile by a staff member who will help you in finding the products that you are looking for.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized. We are humbled by the support and we promise to continue to provide the customer service that you have come to expect from us.
What's your secret to good customer service?
A big part of good customer service is just enjoying meeting and serving people. That and believing in the products that you are offering your customers are a big part of making great customer service easy.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We are strong supporters of the military, both veterans and active duty; and of law enforcement, firefighters, first responders and all who support our community. We value all who go above and beyond the call, and who contribute to our community in any way.
How do you build trust with clients?
Listening to what the customer wants is the first thing that is important to creating trust. Then giving the customer what they are looking for and being very honest about what you can and can't do.
FINALISTS
- Shipton’s Big R, Various locations
- Western Ranch Supply, 7305 Entryway Dr., 303 N. 13th St.
FABRIC STORE
JOANN Fabric and Crafts
78 years in business
2833 King Ave. West
(406) 656-4933
FINALISTS
- Four Winds Quilting, 1314 24th St. West
- Hobby Lobby, 2425 Central Ave.
FARM RANCH STORE
Shipton’s Big R
72 years in business
216 N. 14th St.
2600 Gabel Rd.
1908 Main St.
301 N. 14th St.
825 N.E. Main St., Lewistown
2049 Sugarland Drive, Sheridan, Wyo.
(406) 252-5707
Big farm and ranch supply stores like Shipton’s Big R used to be at the center of Montana’s rural communities. You could get anything there and they served as the community’s social center.
And, if you got really, really lucky you might have the kind of special day at Shipton’s you could talk about for decades.
“Back in the day, Charley Pride signed autographs at Big R West,” recalled Shipton’s Jay Carroll.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Mostly the way that customers are treated. Customers are first and that is the reason we are in business.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We support many organizations in the community and surrounding area. Due to our customer base, we try to do everything possible for organizations such as 4-H.
How do you build trust with customers?
Best customer service possible.
What makes your business popular?
One example is our recent Customer Appreciation Days. Free brats, chips and soft drinks. Amazing prizes were given away including $500 Carhartt shopping spree, a $500 Pit Boss pellet grill and $700 Milwaukee tool kit.
FINALISTS
- Tractor Supply Co., 496 Main St.
- Western Ranch Supply, 7305 Entryway Dr., 303 N. 13th St.
FLORIST
Gainan’s Midtown Flowers
70 years in business
1603 Grand Ave., #140
810 Bench Blvd.
(406) 245-6434
Sometimes, strong feelings are hard to express. Gainan’s understands that.
“Our business is to turn feelings into flowers and partner with our customers in all the seasons of their lives,” the business says. “We understand fully the importance of this business and are eternally grateful for the trust and loyalty that our customers have put in us for 70 years.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
Gainan’s is committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and gifts backed by service that is friendly and prompt.
What brings customers back to your business?
All of our customers are important, and our professional staff is dedicated to making their experience a pleasant one. We always go the extra mile to make their gift perfect.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Fresh flowers and plant selections, a wide range of unique gift items and professional, dedicated staff.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
Gainan’s is committed to the Billings community and we believe it is important to give back. Each year we donate products to organizations, groups and individuals in our community. We have a fundraiser card program and partner with organizations such as clubs, schools and teams who sell the cards. Our website also offers a Helping Hands program that is designed to give back. With each order, a customer can choose to have Gainan’s donate to one of our participating organizations.
FINALISTS
- A&E Floral, 919 Grand Ave.
- Magic City Floral, 1848 Grand Ave.
GIFT STORE
The Banyan Tree
7 years in business
529 24th St. West
(406) 534-8533
If you’re hunting a gift for a woman, what luck to have a place like the Banyan Tree, a one-stop shop.
“We have something for everyone, whether you are young or young at heart,” says owner Jana Pennington. “It's a place where everyone can come together and find something they love that helps them feel like their best self.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Expect to enjoy a relaxed, pressure-free shopping experience. Our team of associates will greet you with a smile and a listening ear. We develop long lasting relationships with our customers so helping them select the best styles and discover the perfect gifts is our top priority.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
We like knowing that we are serving the women of this community well. When it comes to product selection, it feels good knowing we're on the right track to meet their needs and help women in all stages of life and of all ages feel good about themselves.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Treating people the way we would like to be treated! It's as simple as that. We put ourselves in the customer's shoes. It's more about creating friendships and building relationships than selling something.
FINALISTS
- Barjon’s Books, 223 N. 29th St.
- Liberty & Vine Country Store, 2019 Montana Ave.
GROCERY STORE
Albertsons
82 years in business
Various locations
(406) 248-7474
FINALISTS
- Costco Wholesale, 2290 King Ave. West
- WinCo Foods, 2424 Central Ave.
HARDWARE STORE
King’s Ace Hardware Stores
67 years in business
Six locations across Billings, Lockwood, and Laurel
(406) 656-1446
Long ago, in small towns across the country, residents couldn’t live without a hardware store. If you were lucky, the store owner knew you, and he might loan you the tool needed for a repair, saving you from spending money on a tool you’d only use once.
That courtesy hasn’t gone away at Ace Hardware. Even if you don’t know the hardware store owner, it’s still possible to borrow a tool.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We knew that hardware was an essential business even before we were designated by the government. We have always worked to put the needs of the customers first, and to take care of people. During challenging times, that commitment has been tested like never before, and the associates at our six locations have come together to secure products and solve problems in new and creative ways. Our people make our business.
FINALISTS
- Billings Hardware, 906 Broadwater Ave.
- Heights Ace Hardware, 1547 Main St.
JEWELRY STORE
Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers
31 years in business
903 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
(406) 252-3662
With so many things to consider, buying jewelry can seem a little daunting. What sets Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers apart is the experience and service to put customers at ease when they come in the store.
“We love helping people find the perfect jewelry and engagement rings,” says Scott Wickam. “We gift wrap while you wait, and you are welcome to enjoy a beverage in our customer lounge while catching the game on our TVs.”
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We have been in the diamond and jewelry business for 31 years. We go directly to Antwerp to select the very best diamonds, cutting out the middleman and giving the value to our customers. We feel like our customers enjoy the Goldsmith Gallery experience when they come into our store.
What brings customers back to your business?
Many of our jewelry consultants have been at our store for over 10 years. They know their customers and they know the jewelry business. We like to say what we can do, rather than what we can't. Since we also custom make jewelry, there isn't much we can't do. We have happy customers that have come back over the generations.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Scott Wickam started Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers in a small downtown store in Billings. He custom made most of the jewelry to start, since then we continue custom jewelry but have also added some favorite designer brands like Rolex, Tacori, John Hardy, LeVian, A. Jaffe, Michael M, Shy Creations, Michelle & Tissot.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We have a great team! Our owners and managers want everyone to succeed. We do our best to offer incentives so people stay. Scott Wickam's children are carrying on the tradition of working at the store, as both Haylie and Brayden are part of the team.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We love the Billings and surrounding areas. The people in Billings are friendly and welcoming. We enjoy bringing quality jewelry to this community at prices that they can afford. We also enjoy people just stopping in to say hi. Billings is a supportive community and we are very thankful for the support we've received over the last 31 years. This community has made us who we are!
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Customers can expect the Goldsmith Gallery Experience. A friendly greeting as you walk in, personal customer service, custom jewelry, financing options, customer lounge with beverages & TV, and complimentary gift wrap on all items.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It's an honor to be voted Best Jewelry Store by Readers’ Choice. We are thankful for the votes, but mostly for the customers who support us! We couldn't do it without our customer base & our supportive community.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We support a lot of charity fundraisers by donating jewelry to their live & silent auctions. We also like to support the media who are giving back with donations.
FINALISTS
- Berkman Custom Jewelers, 311 24th St. West #111
- Greenleaf’s Jewelry, 312 8th St. West
LINGERIE STORE
TLC Lingerie
28 years in business
1400 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 655-9400
FINALISTS
- Adam & Eve Stores, 1211 Mullowney Ln.
- Victoria’s Secret, 200 S. 24th St. West
MUSIC STORE
Cameron Records
2 years in business
1440 Central Ave.
FINALISTS
- Ernie November, 1825 Grand Ave.
- Hansen Music, 521 24th St. West
OPTICAL STORE
Barnett Opticians
69 years of business
2203 Broadwater Ave.
(406) 652-4347
Who says opticians are boring?
Barnett Opticians owner Syl Schied has been drag racing for more than 60 years. The car he’s currently driving can top 175 mph.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We have the largest frame selection in Billings combined with knowledge and application of the latest high-tech lenses customized by our American Board of Opticianry certified opticians.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our staff of long-term employees offer personalized service. They care about each individual's visual needs and concerns.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
Barnett Opticians was established 1952 by Ike Barnett in the current Alberta Bair building. Current owner Syl Schied started working for Ike in 1959 and purchased the business in 1979. With the outstanding reputation Barnett Opticians developed over the years, it made sense to keep the name unchanged.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We are a family owned and operated business and treat our employees as they are part of our family. Many of our patients also feel like family with the relationships we have developed over the years.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The people of Billings and the surrounding areas are truly great people. We are friendly, caring and supportive of each other. The people of Billings are what makes the community a great place to live.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It is an honor to serve the eyecare needs of the Billings community. We appreciate the recognition of being voted the best optical store and will continue to strive to meet those expectations.
What are you most proud of?
Knowing that every patient that leaves our office with eyewear that looks great and performs the best for their lifestyle.
How do you build trust with patients?
Many of our patients have entrusted Barnett Opticians with their eyewear for decades and have referred later generations to our care.
FINALISTS
- Bauer & Clausen Optometry, 100 Brookshire Blvd., Building 2, Suite 2
- Heights Eyecare, 430 Lake Elmo Dr.
PET GROOMER
Dee-O-Gee
3 years in business
27 Shiloh Road
(406) 534-4245
Yes, the name on the door is Dee-O-Gee. But, the popular West End Billings business also has products for C-A-Ts, too, said Josh Allen.
The business is also good for human employees. Dee-O-Gee was recently named among the top three places to work in Montana.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
High-quality products and top-notch customer service. Our staff is super knowledgeable about dog and cat nutrition. We have lots of fun products for dogs and cats as well.
What brings customers back to your business?
We offer professional dog grooming, dog daycare and DIY dog wash ... in addition to all of the awesome nutrition and supplement options for dogs and cats.
What makes your business a good place to work?
We really value taking good care of our animals and our employees share those same values. Dee-O-Gee has a wonderful company culture and we truly make a difference in the lives of our customers and their pets.
FINALISTS
- Lovable Pets, 1313 Grand Ave., Suite 6, 2010 Montana Sapphire Dr. #3
- Paws & Claws, 3206 Conrad Rd.
PET STORE
Dee-O-Gee
3 years in business
27 Shiloh Road
(406) 534-4245
For the owners and employees of Dee-O-Gee in Billings, their pets aren't just pets.
“In our world, our pets are family members,” said Josh Allen. “Our customers share this value with us.”
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
Fun, knowledgeable, authentic, staff members that are eager to help our customers find products that help their pets thrive. Our pet services are Best of Billings (two years running) and our customers will find clean, bright, safe spaces where we do our utmost to take the best care of their dogs while they are at Dee-O-Gee.
What are you most proud of?
Back-to-back years winning Best of Billings.
How do you build trust with customers?
Because we do such a good job of providing products and resources for our customers to care for their furry kids, we inherently build long standing, trusting relationships with our clients.
FINALISTS
- Lovable Pets, 1313 Grand Ave., Suite 6, 2010 Montana Sapphire Dr. #3
- PetSmart, 2510 King Ave. West
PLACE TO BUY PRODUCE
Swanky Roots, Inc.
4 years in business
8333 Story Rd.
(406) 656-7668
There are a lot of surprises when it comes to starting a new business. But, there is one Veronnaka Evenson did not expect when she started her Swanky Roots greens farm.
Kids will eat her greens.
“We’ve seen so many parents astounded by the way their kids gobble up our greens,” she said. “You can really taste a difference and it becomes part of a family’s regular routine.”
What brings customers back to your business?
The product really speaks for itself. It tastes great, lasts a long time, and once you've tasted it you really can tell the difference.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
We have a farm store at the greenhouse where our greens and other products are available to purchase directly.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Knowing that we are raising a product that people really want and will help make people’s lives a little healthier at the same time.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
The support that we have gotten from this community has been amazing. We have fantastic grocery stores and restaurants that go above and beyond to use our product. Supporting local isn’t always the easiest but we have many customers that we see every single week as they visit our farm store to pick up their greens.
What can customers expect when they walk through your doors?
We have a couple fridges with product in them, merchandise to look through and two windows that allow you to see in the greenhouse. Typically we are out working in the greenhouse so it takes us a minute to meet you in the store but once we are there we can help answer any questions about the different types of greens or our growing process.
What does it mean to be voted Best of the Best?
It really makes the long hours, days, and weeks’ worth it. We are putting our heart and soul into raising these greens and it is so wonderful to see that people are responding in such a positive way to our passion.
What are you most proud of?
How much people really love our product. Hearing how people eat a salad every week or crave lettuce on their sandwiches really makes us proud that our product is meeting our expectations and so much more.
What's your secret to good customer service?
Visiting. We love talking about recipes with our customers, finding out how they are using our greens and giving them new ideas to try. Food connects people in such a wonderful way and often it can take a new idea to create a family favorite.
What are some of the things you do to give back to the community?
We donate lettuce to a couple of church organizations, the rescue mission, and ZooMontana when they need it. We also love when organizations come and want to include our product in giveaways and prizes for their events. We know that everyone is better off when our community is stronger together.
How do you build trust with customers?
Visiting with them and following up with them. When we first started out, we gave lots of samples to customers to help them understand why our products are not your average lettuce. Also checking in with them, we visit with our restaurants almost twice weekly to make sure they are stocked on our product and happy with what they are receiving.
FINALISTS
- Albertsons, Various locations
- WinCo Foods, 2424 Central Ave.
POWER EQUIPMENT STORE
King’s Ace Hardware Stores
67 years in business
Six locations across Billings, Lockwood, and Laurel
(406) 656-1446
Like many customers visiting a King’s Ace Hardware, one man walked in recently carrying the broken part he needed to replace on a very old bathroom faucet.
He was told the part was no longer made.
At a lot of hardware stores, that would have been the end of that. A whole new faucet system would have been needed at significant expense. But, the Ace employee helping the man had an idea. He fashioned a replacement part out of several unrelated parts. It worked. Problem solved.
What do you enjoy most about having your business in this community?
We love the opportunity to give back to those who serve our youth and our most at-risk populations. We are proud to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County, Friendship House, Children’s Miracle Network, Tumbleweed, Optimist youth programs, Rotary, 4-H, FFA and many more community organizations.
- FINALISTS
- Billings Hardware, 906 Broadwater Ave.
- Shipton’s Big R, Various locations
SHOE STORE
Al's Bootery and Repair
75 years in business
1820 1st Ave. North
(406) 657-1374
The iconic Al’s Bootery and Repair has been around 75 years, and recently changed ownership.
Gary and Christy Hoffmann purchased the business in July of 2021 and both are looking forward to continuing the great tradition of the previous owners and bringing in new and fun products as well.
What makes you stand out from the competition?
We are a local business with excellent customer service including boot/shoe repair.
What brings customers back to your business?
Our excellent personal service and our wide selection of footwear. Our staff also has extensive knowledge about footwear and the lines that we carry, which allows us to help you select the best footwear for your needs.
What's something your customers may not know about your business?
If your boots are worn and need a little TLC, we are happy to help you get them looking new again. We also do various leather repairs and stitching repair jobs. If you're not sure if we do it, call us with questions, or stop by with the item and let us take a look at it.
What makes your business a good place to work?
Our team is like a family. We all take care of each other so that our team can be best prepared to take care of our customers.
FINALISTS
- Scheels, 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
- Shipton’s Big R, Various locations
SPORTING GOODS STORE
Scheels
119 years in business
1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd.
(406) 656-9220
FINALISTS
- Shipton’s Big R, Various locations
- The Base Camp, 1730 Grand Ave.
WINE STORE
City Vineyard
21 years in business
1335 Golden Valley Circle, Suite 2
(406) 867-1491
FINALISTS
- Levity Bar, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd., Suite 8
- Yellowstone Cellars & Winery, 1335 Holiday Circle