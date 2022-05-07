Dear Heloise: When I purchase a new product, I keep the receipt with the user's manual. Assuming one doesn't lose the manual, finding the receipt when needed will be greatly facilitated, especially if the product has to be returned to the retailer for return or repair when it is still under warranty.

One other thought on receipts: If the receipt is printed on thermal paper, a copy of the receipt should be made, because over time thermal paper receipts can fade. Thermal paper receipts have a bit of a gloss on them. One way to tell if the receipt is on thermal paper is to scratch it. If it is thermal paper, a dark mark will appear where scratched. Best regards and smiles. -- T.D., via email

Dear Heloise: I use a 2-inch binder clip at the end of my toothpaste tube to keep the toothpaste flowing. It's sturdy enough to keep rolling the end as you use up the toothpaste. I read your column everyday in the Waterbury Republican-American. Thanks for all of your great tips. Please keep them coming. -- Diane in Connecticut

Dear Heloise: I am aware of all the unused plastic bags that go in the trash. I have been using my plastic newspaper bags for picking up my dog's poop on our daily walks. Every little bit helps the environment and saves me money. I love reading your ideas and helpful hints in the Pasadena Star-News. -- Linda, Altadena, California

Dear Readers: Want a fast way to remove stinky odors from the microwave? Pour 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 cup of water into a big microwave-safe bowl. Place the bowl in the microwave and turn it on high for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the water boils. It will steam up the microwave. The steam will be hot, so be careful when opening the door. Let cool and then wipe clean.

Dear Heloise: When I help make our bed, the fitted sheet always caused a problem with "which corner goes to which corner?" I solved that problem by putting a safety pin on the two ends that go to the head of the bed. Now I don't have to wonder. -- Dick Laslo, Aurora, Colorado

