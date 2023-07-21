An earthquake measuring 3.4 in magnitude was reported in the area between Laurel and Red Lodge Friday at about 2 p.m.

The quake registered strongest about three miles southwest of Boyd, according to earthquaketrack.com.

Carbon County emergency dispatchers were initially getting calls about an explosion. The county sheriff’s office posted a notice on its Facebook page at about 2:15 p.m. asking residents to call if they had any more information.

One resident responded to the sheriff’s post from Fromberg say the quake rattled her glass doors. Another resident in the area said her whole house shook.

"It kind of freaked me out," said another resident.

The sheriff’s office said it so far hasn’t received any reports of serious damage.