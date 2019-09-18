TRENTON, N.J. — A referee who told a New Jersey high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match last year was suspended by the state for two seasons Wednesday, and officials also announced mandatory bias training for all referees and coaches involved in high school athletics.
Referee Alan Maloney, who is white, told Buena Regional wrestler Andrew Johnson, who identifies as multiracial, that he had to cut his hair or forfeit the match last December. A widely disseminated video showed Johnson's hair being cut on the sidelines.
The agreement between the civil rights office and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday seeks to eliminate interpretations of the rule "that allowed wrestling officials to determine that traditionally Black hairstyles were 'unnatural' or to subject wrestlers with traditionally Black hairstyles to differential treatment as to when a hair cover was required."