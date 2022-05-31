Registration of warranty card

Dear Heloise: After reading the letter in your column from a reader about the importance of registering the warranty card with the manufacturer, I have a story that emphasizes the importance of registering.

My daughter happened to find an induction drop-in stovetop for sale online. She phoned the seller, an appliance store, and found out that the item was a display unit and never used. The price was right, and she purchased the unit. When the unit arrived, it had all the related paperwork, including the warranty card. She filled out the card and sent it in to the manufacturer.

After using the stovetop for several months, it suddenly stopped working. A certified service technician was called to repair the problem. It turned out that the part required to fix the problem was no longer available. The manufacturer verified that it had the warranty card on file, and the unit was still under warranty. A brand new induction stovetop was installed by the manufacturer, all because the warranty card was registered. -- P.A., Willoughby, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I was helping out with an art project at a school when someone gave the young children permanent markers to use. That resulted in many stray marks on the laminate desktops. We discovered that a pink rubber eraser removed the marks. -- Susan G., Katy, Texas

Dear Heloise: A person wrote in to describe his simple method of opening the plastic bags found in the grocery produce aisle. No need to use those plastic bags. I live in the same area as the writer, and know that reusable mesh bags are available for corralling your fruits and vegetables while shopping. I purchased these small reusable bags at my local grocery store and know that they are available at other grocery stores and online. Less use of plastic. -- Judith MacLellan, Bedford, New Hampshire

Dear Heloise: Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, we were taught to walk toward the traffic so drivers were able to see you and you could see them.

It's safety for the driver and the pedestrians. This is especially true for joggers who have earbuds in and cannot see or hear coming traffic. Thanks for your column. -- Sue Schiller, via email

