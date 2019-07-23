Showtimes for movies playing July 26 - Aug. 1 at the Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N., and Art House Cinema and Pub, 109 N. 30th St. are listed below. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
THE LION KING (PG) continues at the Babcock. From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new “The Lion King” journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.
THE SPY BEHIND HOME PLATE (NR) continues at the Art House. Aviva Kempner’s “The Spy Behind Home Plate” is the first feature-length documentary to tell the real story of Morris “Mo” Berg, the enigmatic and brilliant Jewish baseball player turned spy. Berg caught and fielded in the major leagues during baseball’s Golden Age in the 1920s and 1930s. But very few people know that Berg also worked for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), spying in Europe and playing a prominent role in America’s efforts to undermine the German atomic bomb program during WWII.
NAKED LUNCH (R) plays at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 for Late Night at Art House Late Night. In celebration of 60 years of William S. Burrough’s controversial novel, Art House Late Night is pleased to share with you David Cronenberg’s bizarre film adaptation of Naked Lunch! Half adaptation, half stories about the real Burroughs, this film is a drug-addled trip into twisted mind of the iconic Beat writer. With Peter Weller delivering a fantastic performance as Bur-roughs surrogate Bill Lee, nothing can prepare you for the odd fever dream that is Naked Lunch. Exterminate all rational thought!
THE DARK CRYSTAL (PG) plays at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 for Nostalgia Night at Art House. Leading up to the release of Netflix’s prequel series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” on Aug. 30, take a a look back at the original cult gem, The Dark Crystal. This wildly creative adventure from the mind of Jim Henson was the first feature film ful-ly acted out by puppets. Fun, imaginative, and downright frightening at times, The Dark Crystal took on a new life in the VHS era, and over time has become an inspi-rational 80s classic.