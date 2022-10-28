Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

JUNEAU, Alaska — Backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding" after the project was approved, a report released Friday by a U.S. House panel says.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report ahead of its release. The report makes several recommendations, including environmental review process changes to “ensure holistic review of cumulative impacts of projects.”

Mike Heatwole, a spokesperson for the Pebble Limited Partnership, which is seeking to develop the Pebble Mine, said Friday the company has not had time to fully review the report. But “to the extent the report contains any suggestion that we tried to mislead regulators in any way, it is categorically wrong and misinformed of the realities of the Pebble permitting process," he said in a statement.

The proposed mine is in Alaska's Bristol Bay region. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said the region supports the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world and that it also contains significant mineral resources.

The debate over the project has gone on for years and spanned several presidential administrations.

The report, from Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Grace Napolitano of California, says that at the same time a now-former top official with the Pebble partnership told a subcommittee there were “no current plans” for expansion of the proposed mine, the Pebble partnership was seeking to develop an expanded project “and touting that larger vision in pitches to potential investors.”