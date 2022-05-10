Residents move into new South Side Billings senior independent living homes

Six new housing units opened this week on First Avenue South in Billings on a formerly blighted spot on the South Side.

The $1.7 million project called Mosaic Senior Living was built with funds from Community Leadership & Development Inc.

Nearby, CLDI is planning to build 26 more affordable housing units called Tapestry Apartments. The apartments will be constructed on the vacant lot and will provide 14 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom rental units, several of which will meet ADA accessibility requirements and 12 spaces of covered parking. The apartments will be available to residents with income levels at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.

One of the first residents to move into one of the Mosaic homes is Darla Marcher, and her dog Little Bear. Marcher uses a wheelchair and appreciates her new home has no stairs to navigate. She also appreciates being able to live on her own.

"I don't have to be somewhere locked in on someone else's schedule and I'm able to age independently,” she said.

