Black Butte fire 20% contained, BLM reports

Wildland fire-fighting crews and aerial resources working the Black Butte fire, in north-central Montana, have been able to suppress the fire’s growth, with containment estimated at about 20%.

Aerial perimeter mapping conducted Thursday brought more accurate news that the fire’s total acreage is approximately 460 acres — smaller than initial ground-level visual estimates.

The wildfire, located on BLM-managed lands near the Missouri River, about 20 miles west of Landusky in Blaine County, was first reported on Aug. 1. Smoke was spotted in the Ervin Ridge area of the BLM’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

BLM North Central Montana District wildland firefighters initially responded. A Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by the BLM, assumed command of fire operations on Aug. 2.

A Type 2 crew is assigned to the fire, including helicopters and airtankers. Collectively, approximately 70 personnel from the BLM, Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources are working together to fight the fire.

Helicopter bucket work conducted Thursday morning helped knock down fire activity on the northeast side of the perimeter to allow personnel to enter and exit the area and construct hand lines around the fire. Most of the fire edge on the south side of the perimeter held in place when encountering ridges bare of vegetation.

The fire is located in a remote area of the monument, burning in timber, grass and sagebrush. No structures are currently at risk.

Recreationists are advised to stay clear of the area and to not operate unmanned aircraft (drones) in the vicinity.