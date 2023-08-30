Blaine County fire mapped at 1,200 acres

Cooler temperatures and calmer wind conditions allowed more accurate mapping of the Coal Ridge fire in south Blaine County, showing it had spread to about 1,200 acres.

The fire has burned about 166 acres of Bureau of Land Management lands, including areas within the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument and Havre Field Office areas, 250 acres of state managed lands and 790 private acres. The fire’s footprint is generally located near the Missouri River, about 5 miles north of Stafford Ferry.

The fire received about 1/10-inch of rain overnight, and current fire behavior is minimal.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by the BLM North Central Montana District, is managing fire operations, working closely with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Wildland firefighting resources from the BLM, Montana DNRC, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Blaine and Fergus counties, and private resources are working together to fight the fire.

The wildfire was initially reported at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. It is located in a remote area of the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. Wildland firefighters are working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading toward two structures and energy infrastructure near the area.

The public is advised to stay clear of the area and not operate unmanned aircraft (drones) in the vicinity.