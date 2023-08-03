Fire burning in Missouri Breaks tops 700 acres

A 700-acre fire is actively burning on BLM-managed lands north of the Missouri River, about 20 miles west of Landusky in Blaine County.

The Black Butte fire was last estimated at 700 acres, burning in timber, grass and sagebrush.

The wildfire was first reported Aug. 1 at about 1 p.m., when smoke was spotted in the Ervin Ridge area of the BLM’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

BLM North Central Montana District wildland firefighters initially responded. A Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by the BLM, assumed command of fire operations on Tuesday.

A Type 2 crew is assigned to the fire. Helicopters and airtankers are also working the fire. Collectively, approximately 70 personnel from the BLM, Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources are working together to fight the fire.

The fire is located in a remote area of the monument, and no structures are currently at risk.

Recreationists are advised to stay away from the area and to not operate unmanned aircraft (drones) in the vicinity. Please, do not engage in any activity that could obstruct active fire operations and increase risk to firefighters. Know before you go: check for fire restrictions before starting your outdoor adventure – www.mtfireinfo.org.