Rethinking the kitchen

Dear Heloise: I went through my kitchen cabinets and pantry and suddenly realized I had too many things that I don't need or use. It made me ask myself why I kept certain items that were gifted to me but I don't use. That's when I decided to start getting rid of the clutter. I don't need or use an ice cream maker, a personal juicer or a slow cooker. I boxed up all my old pots and pans, which were an assortment of odds and ends, and bought a brand new set. I'm too embarrassed to tell you how many sets of dishes I owned!

I finally had a big garage sale and sold it all. That gave me enough money to buy that new set of cookware. It felt great to get rid of these things, to wash my cabinets and pantry, then repaint everything. I found that when you declutter your home, you have a habit of decluttering your life. -- Lacy R., Marion, Ohio

Dear Heloise: My 14-year-old son has Down syndrome. Since he loves strawberries in any form, I'd like to make your Strawberry Gelatin Cake for his birthday in August. I made it last year, and he absolutely loved it! Now I can't find the pamphlet it came from. Being a Down syndrome child, he has very few friends and a limited list of things he enjoys, but your Strawberry Gelatin Cake was such a big hit that I promised to make it again this year. Would you reprint it again for me? -- Sandra W., Houston

Sandra, I would be happy to reprint this recipe.

Strawberry Gelatin Cake

1 box white cake mix

1 box strawberry gelatin (a little more than 6 ounces)

1/2 cup oil

1/2 cup water

1 box frozen strawberries

4 eggs

Mix the cake mix and the gelatin together well. Add oil, water and eggs and beat until smooth. Add half of the strawberries and juice. (Keep the rest for icing.) Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or so. This makes three round layers.

Icing

1 box powdered sugar

1 stick butter

1/2 box of strawberries, thinly sliced

Mix well and spread on cooled cake. -- Heloise