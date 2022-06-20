 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverstone Health offering vaccinations to Carbon County cleanup workers

RiverStone Health will be offering tetanus and hepatitis A vaccines to people affected by recent floods in Carbon County this Thursday. In Fromberg, vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the City Park. In Red Lodge, vaccines will be available from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

RiverStone Health will bill insurance providers for the vaccines. Those without health insurance will receive the vaccines at no charge.

Hepatitis A vaccines are recommended for everyone working on flood cleanup, debris removal or handling flood waters. People doing flood cleanup who haven’t had a tetanus vaccine within the past 10 years are advised to get a booster shot.

Vaccination appointments can be made at the following clinics for those unable to attend:

  • RiverStone Health Clinic Joliet: 406.962.9062
  • RiverStone Health Clinic Bridger: 406.662.3740
  • SCL Health Medical Group Red Lodge:  406.446.3800
  • Beartooth Billings Clinic: 406.446.2345
