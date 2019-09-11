The "Law Of Unintended Consequences" has a habit of jumping up and hurting you, eventually.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals may have set themselves up for just such an occurrence with their decision that robocalls are protected under the Free Speech clause of the First Amendment. Consider the fact that the political message was (probably) recorded by a live human being. But, the call was dialed by a robot, and the message was played by a robot. Therefore, the 9th has just concluded that a robot is protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. By extension, a robot is also protected by all the rest of the Bill Of Rights.
Now, let's assume that those who are diligently searching to create Artificial Intelligence actually succeed one of these days. If they create AI, and build a brain that can be housed and carried by a robot, that intelligent robot has, by 9th court decision, all the Constitutional rights of a human being!
Unintended consequences will get you, if you aren't careful.
Also, be careful what you wish for, you just might get it, and very possibly won't like it.
Jon A. Poe
Billings