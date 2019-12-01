Enjoy your favorite spirits on the rocks, or from the rocks to be more precise, with this unique Stone Drink Dispenser. It is crafted from rough-hewn cobbled granite, and equipped with a stainless steel leak proof tap. This sturdy bar fixture dispenses wine or spirits with ease, while celebrating the natural beauty of stone. Pour chilled shots of liquor or a nice glass of wine for your family and friends this Christmas with this party favorite! Cheers!
Available at Rustic Mountain Furnishings
Starting at $165