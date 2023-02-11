SPOKANE, Wash. — The women's distance relay team from Rocky Mountain College has qualified for the NAIA indoor track national championships.

The Battlin' Bear foursome of Jayden Woodland, Kellan Wahl, Kallyn Wilkins and Sydney Little Light ran an "A" standard national qualifying time of 12:24.09 Friday night at the Whitworth Indoor Invitational.

The clocking was also a new school record.

Woodland ran the 1,200 meters in 3:56.82 and Wahl finished the 400 meters in 1:02.15. Wilkins covered the 800 meters in 2:27.42, while Little Light finished the 1,600 meters in 4:47.68.

Indoor nationals will take place in Brookings, South Dakota, in early March.