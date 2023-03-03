BROOKINGS, S.D. — Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College are headed to Saturday's finals at the NAIA indoor track and field championships.

Little Light won her heat in the women's mile with a time of 5:04.14. She ran the sixth fastest time overall and will join the top 10 finishers in the finals.

Wilson placed third in his heat in the men's 3,000 meters with a time of 8:33.26. His clocking was the seventh fastest overall and he will join the top 12 finishers in the finals.

Rocky's Seth Petsch finished fifth in the men's 800 meters with a time of 1:57.02. His time was the 17th fastest overall and he didn't advance to the finals.

Jay Jetmore of Rocky will swing into action Saturday in the men's pole vault.