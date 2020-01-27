It is with great sadness that the family of Ronnie Kimmell announces his passing on Jan. 20, 2020 at the age of 72. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Sheila and his daughters, Sherry (Zane) Odegard and Stacy (Kevin) Pitts and father Jim. Ron will also be fondly remembered by his four grandsons, Trevor, Alex, Isaak and Jakob, by his brothers Greg (Carla) Kimmell and Rodney (Carol) Kimmell and his sister Karen Kimmell. Ron was predeceased by his son Ricky, daughter Lisa, brothers Bobby and Brian, and mother Rose.

Born in Oregon, Ron spent most of his years in Montana before relocating to Colorado in 1989. Ron proudly served in the Marine Corps before settling into a career surrounding real estate to include building, appraising and more. As he transitioned into semi-retirement he enjoyed building, remodeling and working on cars with his dear friends, Alan, Rob and Larry as well as other family members. He was honor bound to uphold his Semper Fi pledge, always faithful and always loyal, in all aspects of his life. Ron will always be best remembered for having a strong personal and work ethic, driven by an unwavering moral compass, and doing the right thing in all of his endeavors.