Roux for stews

Dear Heloise: This may be considered sacrilege to some people, but this helpful hint is a shortcut to roux for making a stew. Place all of your "holy trinity" (veggies) and your meat for the stew in the pot, and cook it down. At the time I needed to add the roux for my stew, I realized I did not have any flour to make a roux. Realizing that browned flour is how you make gravy, I grabbed a pack of brown gravy mix and prepared it.

The shrimp and crab meat stew was awesome, and no one was the wiser. Hard to believe a bunch of Southern Louisiana guys who also like cooking didn't know the difference. I love to cook and eat in Southern Louisiana. Enjoying the fruits of your devotion to preparing great food, and having people who you can share it with, is priceless. Bon appetite. -- Ray, Des Allemands, Louisiana

Dear Heloise: When we cruise, we always make a door "poster" so that people can find us and we also can easily find our room. People get a kick out of it, too. This last cruise for us was over the week of Valentine's Day, so we had hearts on the door. -- Dave & Corrinne Berkland

Dear Readers: Pour a bit of vinegar over the copper, and then sprinkle salt from a saltshaker over it. Then, wipe with a paper towel. Rinse and dry well. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I agree with the gentleman who complained about the small print being hard to read. I solved the problem by taking a picture of the printing with my phone, and then, with my fingers, I can enlarge the print. This works for almost any of those types of problems. -- Craig Hagman, Long Beach, California

Dear Heloise: I have been sick and tired of sponges getting smelly after just a few uses. So, I found a good way of getting rid of the foul smell. Soak the sponge in water and bleach for at least 30 minutes. Heloise, I really enjoy reading all your hints. -- A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: Here's Jack the Roof Dog checking out the neighborhood for cats and friends. -- Geraldine Ihli, via email

