Rural Nevada county delays approving primary vote results

LAS VEGAS — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county have decided to postpone until Friday certifying results of the 317 ballots cast in their jurisdiction during the state’s June 14 primary election. Esmeralda County Commission Chairman De Winsor and Vice-Chairman Timothy Hipp promised to hand-count the votes themselves before an end-of-day Friday deadline set in state election law. The standoff in Nevada’s least populated county came a week after lawmakers in rural New Mexico’s Republican-leaning Otero County stalled before splitting their vote and approving election results. Officials there cited unspecified concerns with Dominion voting systems, which have been a target of widespread conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election.

State law makes county lawmakers’ roles “ministerial only,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a Wednesday statement responding to questions from AP. If county commissioners or elections officials refused “based on posturing designed to undermine faith in our democratic process,” the statement said, “the state will proceed with legal options.”

