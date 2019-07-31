RUSSIAN FIRES: The Russian military on Wednesday joined efforts to fight forest fires that have engulfed nearly 11,500 square miles of territory in Siberia and the Russian Far East — an area the size of Belgium. The move, which includes sending military transport planes and helicopters that can drop water on fires, came after an order from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
