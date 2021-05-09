Ruth Anderson, BSN, RNC — SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare

Anderson has always been a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse, and she’s been at St. Vincent’s for the last 17 years. She enjoys teaching parents how to hold their delicate little baby for the first time, take their temperature or change their diaper. Anderson emphasizes it’s not the same as handling a baby of healthy weight.

“We are never part of anyone’s birth plan,” Anderson said. “These tiny babies need a lot of extra care. They have monitors, wires and extra equipment . . . in the beginning, parents are sometimes so nervous to touch their baby. I love teaching and encouraging the parents.”

Anderson not only helps babies and parents in the NICU but she’s also one of the very few HELP (Helicopter Emergency Lifesaving Program) Flight nurses. As a flight nurse, she helps transport seriously ill or injured babies 12 pounds or two months and under back to Billings to receive a higher level of care.

“When I’m working in the NICU I’m on call for flights and then I also pick up so many hours outside of my NICU shifts,” Anderson said. “Some of the outlying communities don’t have the facilities to provide critical care for babies. So we fly out, stabilize them and bring them here.”