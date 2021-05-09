Ruth Anderson, BSN, RNC
SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare
NURSING PROGRAM:
Harris College of Nursing at Texas Christian University
FOCUS:
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Flight Nurse
YEARS OF SERVICE:
20
Many students entering college haven’t declared a major or a career path ─ and that’s OK. Everything comes with time and Ruth Anderson can attest to that. She was enrolled in college taking her general courses and wasn’t committed to any particular area of study.
Living in Texas at the time, Anderson started volunteering at a children’s hospital in Fort Worth. She worked with a program called Parents Night Out where parents were able to escape for a little bit of respite while their child was in the good hands of a volunteer such as Anderson.
“I would go and sit with the patients while the parents took a break,” Anderson said. “I remember observing the nurses and getting to know them. It was during this period of volunteering that it hit me, and I knew I wanted to be a nurse. Ironically, my first job after receiving my nursing degree was working at that hospital in Fort Worth.”
Anderson has always been a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse, and she’s been at St. Vincent’s for the last 17 years. She enjoys teaching parents how to hold their delicate little baby for the first time, take their temperature or change their diaper. Anderson emphasizes it’s not the same as handling a baby of healthy weight.
“We are never part of anyone’s birth plan,” Anderson said. “These tiny babies need a lot of extra care. They have monitors, wires and extra equipment . . . in the beginning, parents are sometimes so nervous to touch their baby. I love teaching and encouraging the parents.”
Anderson not only helps babies and parents in the NICU but she’s also one of the very few HELP (Helicopter Emergency Lifesaving Program) Flight nurses. As a flight nurse, she helps transport seriously ill or injured babies 12 pounds or two months and under back to Billings to receive a higher level of care.
“When I’m working in the NICU I’m on call for flights and then I also pick up so many hours outside of my NICU shifts,” Anderson said. “Some of the outlying communities don’t have the facilities to provide critical care for babies. So we fly out, stabilize them and bring them here.”
Anderson considers being part of the flight team her greatest accomplishment. An advocate for her patients in the air and the NICU, she realizes every patient and family is different and requires personalized treatment. “I’m an advocate for my patients and families and meet them where they are.”
“Ruth truly embodies nursing and puts her skills and strengths into action for the tiniest and sickest babies all over our region as a NICU flight nurse,” said Tina Stinson, manager of NICU. “She is invested in the nursing practice and can complete intricate skills on the smallest of babies in challenging situations, yet still has a gentle and comforting touch for new families.”