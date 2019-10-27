When Billings Police officer Ryland Nelson arrives at work, he never knows what to expect.
“This is not a stagnant job,” he said. “It’s something new every single day.”
Nelson, 27, works the night shift, from 2 p.m. to midnight. After a daily briefing and handling any paperwork or follow-up that needs attention, he hops into his car and begins to patrol.
This past June, Nelson was dispatched one Sunday afternoon to a disturbance on the Rimrocks above Cactus Drive.
Nelson got to the base of the cliff, after a steep trek and wading through a boulder field, then looked up. He spotted a man and a woman struggling on a small rock ledge probably eight feet at its widest point.
Nelson called to the couple to stop fighting, but they ignored his command. He quickly climbed the 25 feet to the ledge and pulled the man away from the woman.
“He said something about she was going to jump,” Nelson said.
Nelson grabbed the woman, who continued to struggle and make suicidal threats. He managed to handcuff her, though she was combative, and attempted to calm her.
Nelson remained with her for nearly two hours until a rescue unit arrived, sedated the woman and transported her safely to the top of the Rims.
Nelson was exhausted by the end of it, his legs were limp. But he got back to his car and pulled out on the road, ready for the next call.
“That’s what’s amazing with this job,” he said. “You show up and apparently you’re hiking the Rims today.”
Nelson, a Billings native, graduated from Senior High School in 2011. He went to the University of Montana where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminology.
“I was in an accounting class and I realized I did not want a desk job,” he said.
Nelson went through the steps to become a police officer. He spent the first two years in Big Horn County, then moved to the Billings department two years ago.
“The community service element of police work has always appealed to me,” Nelson said, especially in a town where he knows so many people. “I also enjoy the camaraderie of the job. I’ve always felt best when working as part of a unit or a team, and this job is all about teamwork.”
Nelson acknowledges there are times on the job when he experiences fear. But he said that’s a double-edged sword.
“I think this kind of stress, while it’s difficult, keeps officers alert and sharp,” Nelson said. “Part of police work is accepting the fact that you might have to be the person who stands between the public and a bad situation.”
He decompresses by spending time with family and friends. Nelson also enjoys skiing in the winter and water skiing during the summer months.
He acknowledges there are misperceptions about police work. In a courtroom, when an attorney walks an officer step by step through an incident, the retelling might take an hour, while the incident itself occurred in 60 seconds.
“We have a limited window of opportunity to make the right call,” Nelson said. “It’s incredibly difficult to make a major decision on scene. There’s no way around it, time plays a major constraint.”
Are there challenges to balancing your family and your job?
Balancing work life and private life takes time to figure out. I think everybody struggles with this, not just police officers. However, we do experience really intense situations and part of being a good police officer, from my perspective, comes from understanding what one can and can’t control.
What’s the best piece of advice given to you, and who gave it?
One of my sergeants gave me this piece of advice regarding mistakes. I’ll just paraphrase it: When you make a mistake, you can be hard on yourself for a day or two, but then you have to move past it. You have to learn from the mistake and let it go. Dwelling for too long on missteps can paralyze people on the job, which is obviously dangerous and counterproductive in this line of work.