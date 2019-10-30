Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, sending the S&P 500 to a record high for the second time this week, as investors welcomed the Federal Reserve's decision to lower interest rates for the third time this year.
The central bank also indicated that it won't cut rates again in the coming months unless the economic outlook worsens. The Fed has been using its power to cut short-term interest rates in a bid to shore up the economy amid the costly impact from the U.S.-China trade war.
With its latest rate cut, the Fed has nearly reversed the four rate hikes that it made in 2018.
Stocks wobbled shortly after the Fed's midafternoon announcement, which had been widely anticipated by traders. The market then rallied into the close, led by gains in technology and health care stocks. Bond yields fell.
The S&P 500 index rose 9.88 points, or 0.3%, to 3,046.77. The benchmark index also hit record high on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.27, or 0.4%, to 27,186.69. The Nasdaq composite added 27.12 points, or 0.3%, to 8,303.98.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 4.23 points, or 0.3%, to 1,572.85.
Major stock indexes in Europe closed mostly higher.
U.S. stock indexes were mostly flat ahead of the Fed's announcement Wednesday.
The central bank's latest move reduces the short-term rate it controls — which influences many consumer and business loan rates — to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%.
Lower rates are intended to encourage more borrowing and spending. Rising global risks have led the Fed to change course after hiking rates four times last year.
On Wednesday, the Commerce Department said the U.S. economy slowed to a modest growth rate of 1.9% in the July-September quarter. That surpassed economists' forecasts for even weaker growth, however.
Several big banks helped pull financial sector stocks lower as bond yields declined. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.77% from 1.83% late Tuesday. The yield is a benchmark for interest rates that bank charge for mortgages and other loans. .
Benchmark crude oil fell 48 cents to settle at $55.06 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 98 cents to close at $60.61 a barrel.
In other commodities trading, wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to $1.66 per gallon. Heating oil declined 5 cents to $1.91 per gallon. Natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $5.80 to $1,493.20 per ounce, silver rose 4 cents to $17.82 per ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.68 per pound.
The dollar rose to 108.97 Japanese yen from 108.81 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1125 from $1.1110.