Wall Street capped a day of listless trading Tuesday with modest gains, narrowly avoiding a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 index.
A last-minute burst of buying nudged the benchmark index into positive territory after spending most of the day flat or down.
Stocks have wavered between small gains and losses following a run of record highs last week. Investors have been mostly pausing ahead of two days of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Traders will be listening to the exchanges that Powell has with lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday for hints about the Fed's next move on interest rates.
The market rallied through much of June after the central bank signaled that it's prepared to cut rates to offset slowing global growth and the fallout from U.S. trade conflicts. But an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report Friday has dimmed investors' expectations.
Many traders still expect the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point at the end of the month, but fewer are now expecting a half-point reduction.
The S&P 500 rose 3.68 points, or 0.1%, to 2,979.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.65 points, or 0.1%, to 26,783.49.
The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, gained 43.35 points, or 0.5%, to 8,141.73. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 1.20 points, or 0.1%, to 1,562.59.
Major stock indexes in Europe finished lower.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.07% from 2.03% late Monday.
The Fed's benchmark interest rate currently stands in a range of 2.25% to 2.5% and the central bank has not cut rates since the Great Recession in 2008. Last year, Fed officials raised rates four times, in part to stave off the risk of high inflation and in part to try to ensure that they would have room to cut rates if the economy stumbled.
On Friday, the Fed emphasized that it would act as necessary to sustain the economic expansion, while noting that most Fed officials have lowered their expectations for the course of rates.
Banks also notched solid gains, receiving a boost from rising bond yields, which drive up interest rates on mortgages and other loans. First Republic Bank gained 1.5%.
Higher mortgage rates spell bad news for would-be homebuyers, making home loans more expensive. That weighed on homebuilders, which closed broadly lower. Hovnanian Enterprises led the slide, dropping 4.2%.
Energy futures closed broadly higher Tuesday. Benchmark crude oil gained 17 cents to settle at $57.83 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 5 cents to close at $64.16 a barrel.
Gold rose 50 cents to $1,397.50 per ounce, silver rose 10 cents to $15.07 per ounce and copper fell 4 cents to $2.62 per pound.
The dollar rose to 108.89 Japanese yen from 108.72 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1207 from $1.1212.