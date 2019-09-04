WASHINGTON — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday naming the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and encouraged other cities to do the same.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani introduced the resolution after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California in July killed three people, including two children, and injured 17. Citing recent mass shootings as well as a rise in hate crimes, the resolution accuses the country’s most influential gun lobbyist group of spreading “propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.”
In response, the NRA said in a tweet that the decision is a reckless assault on “a law-abiding organization, its members, and the freedoms they all stand for.”
“This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few,” the organization said in a statement to KTVU.