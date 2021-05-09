Sarah Martin, RN, 68W

Billings Clinic

NURSING PROGRAM:

Montana State University-Billings

FOCUS:

Emergency Department

YEARS OF SERVICE:

3

Spirited and full of life experiences ─ that’s Sarah Martin. She’s had the privilege of working in various roles such as landscaping, house renovation, zookeeper, pizza delivery, combat medic and she even learned how to fly a helicopter.

Upon graduating from high school, Martin accepted a scholarship from the United States Marine Corps at The Ohio State University. After attending for two years, she made the tough but admirable decision to leave because of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

“I made a commitment to myself that when the policy was changed or lifted that I’d be one of the first people to go back,” Martin said. “Years later, I can remember the policy starting to change; it was around 2011. I looked within myself and decided my next path would be with the Montana Army National Guard as a combat medic.”