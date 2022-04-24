STEM is a commitment to our future workforce

Whenever conversations in Yellowstone County venture toward real-world workforce experiences, the topic of STEM and ExxonMobil often comes up. That’s because our world – and our future – is deeply connected to science, technology, engineering and math.

And we are proud to be a part of it.

Engineers, machinists, lab techs and other professionals at the ExxonMobil Billings refinery are fully involved in STEM outreach and activities in a variety of ways. Through active collaboration, ExxonMobil brings likeminded STEM enthusiasts work together to build capacity for students who are thirsty for more hands-on activities that are relevant to future workforce opportunities.

Partnering with other businesses, industry representatives, education professionals and non-profits, we support STEM Yellowstone, a unique program to engage kids in a hands-on and relevant fashion. Since 2015, that STEM project has provided influential events for more than 2,000 kids with nearly 100 volunteers from around the county.

Subject areas have included health, medicine, coding, computer science, technology, energy, engineering and environmental science. For us, it’s not only fun, but it’s a workforce development issue. And after a pandemic hiatus, it will be back soon this spring!

STEM Yellowstone partners have embraced the notion that work-based learning is in the eyes – and hands – of the beholder. Together, we know that passion can be found any time, any place, and yes, even outside of school hours.

Students are encouraged to be fearless while business/industry partners are urged to be bold in a new integrated approach to learning and training. The real-world application of math, chemistry, physics, engineering, and computer science has a major impact on feeding local workforce needs.

Whether it involves connecting high school students to shadowing an engineer or enabling a fourth-grader to better understand biological and chemical processes, a commitment to STEM outreach is aimed to:

• Foster STEM ecosystems that unite all stakeholders across the community to drive talent toward good paying STEM jobs.

• Erase artificial boundaries between “traditional” career/tech education and between formal and informal STEM education in terms of impact assessment, credentialing and professional development to better align education with employer needs.

• Increase diversity and inclusivity in STEM fields (women, minorities, persons with disabilities and in rural areas.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0