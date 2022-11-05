Scoreboard: College football boxscpres

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: College football

Rocky 9, MSU-Northern 0

Rocky Mountain College; 0; 0; 3; 6; —; 9

MSU-Northern; 0; 0; 0; 0; —; 0

Third quarter

RMC: Austin Drake 24 FG, 6:53

Fouth quarter

RMC: Cade Lambert 1 run (kick failed)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Rocky, Trent Nobach 6-1, John Waddell 1-20, Wyatt Brusven 1-(-2), Ben Rooney 7-29, Matt white 13-55, Joseph Dwyer 1-(-6), Zaire Wilcox 32-86, Cade Lambert 4-14. MSU-N, Kai Green 3-6, Kaymen Cureton 9-14, Mason Dionne 17-28, TaVarus George 1-1.

PASSING: Rocky, Trent Noback 3-13-1, 36 yards. MSU-N: Kaymen Cureton 3-11-2, 14 yards.

RECEIVING: Rocky, Donavan Sellgre 1-12, Trae Henry 1-8, Zaire Wilcox 1-16. MSU-N, Kai Green 1-4, Luke Triplett 1-5, TaVerus George 1-5.

