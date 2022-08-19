Scoreboard: Your sports
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic – and the same is true in Montana.
An apparent shooting late Monday night at MetraPark’s MontanaFair resulted in one man injured and county deputies ending up in the fairground pond in pursuit of a possible suspect.
A Billings police officer shot an armed man on the 1800 block of 6th Street West at 11 p.m. Friday according to a police department social med…
A Billings police officer shot a man late Friday night, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.
A single police officer shot a man one time Friday night after he ignored 73 commands from police and grabbed a gun in his waistband, Billings…
A young man from Billings pleaded not guilty last week to accusations of robbing the Gold Dust Casino on August 8 while armed with a handgun.
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said.
Rates would increase $273.12 a year for electricity sold to residential customers consuming 750 kilowatt hours per month and $90.84 for natural gas sold the residential customers consuming 65 therms per month.
A park worker discovered the partial foot on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at Yellowstone.
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.