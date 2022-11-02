FAA ORDER: Federal regulators have ordered seaplanes like the one that went down in Washington's Puget Sound on Sept. 4 be inspected for a flaw that likely caused the crash. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration's directive mandates that all DHC-3 Otter seaplanes be examined to ensure the condition of a stabilizer actuator piece missing from the aircraft that fell into the water. Ten people were killed.
Sea plane crash
