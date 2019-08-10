SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni separatists have wrested control of the port city of Aden, including the presidential palace, from forces loyal to the internationally backed government after heavy fighting, security officials said Saturday.
The separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates had been fighting as part of the Saudi-led coalition that supports the government but turned against those forces in clashes in the southern city. The death toll in four days of fighting climbed to more than 70 people, including civilians, officials said.
This latest development could further fracture the coalition that has battled Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015 on behalf of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government, which is largely confined to Aden. Houthis control the north and the capital, Sanaa
Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, was quoted Saturday in the state-run Saudi Press Agency as saying that "the coalition's joint leadership is calling for an immediate cease-fire in Yemen's interim capital of Aden ... and that it will use military force against those who violates that."
He said the coalition called on the separatist Southern Transitional Council and its Security Belt paramilitary forces to "return immediately to its positions and withdraw from all positions they seized in the past days."
Saudi Arabia has invited the warring sides in Aden for an "emergency meeting" in Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi news agency.
The fighting erupted Wednesday when forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council attempted to break into the presidential palace in Aden after former Cabinet minister Hani Bin Braik, the deputy head of the STC, called for Hadi's government to be toppled.
Braik accused Hadi and his forces of being members of, or loyal to, the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Arab political movement that the UAE and some other Arab countries view as a terrorist organization.