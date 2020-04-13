SENATE DISTRICT 16 Jestin Depree

Jestin Dupree - D
Age and place of birth: 40, Poplar, Montana
Home: Montana
Occupation: Fort Peck Tribal Council member
Family: Two daughters, Emma Dupree (10) and Kaylee (4)
Education: Some college
Past employment: U.S. Army for 16½ years, Fort Peck Tribal Police Department, and the Fort Peck Tribal Council
Military: 16½ years as an Infantryman / 11B and got out as a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer. I served 5 deployments overseas (Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq 3 times)
Political experience: Five years as a Fort Peck Tribal Council member; Chairman of the Law and Justice Committee for the Fort Peck Tribes; 3 years as a Poplar School board member; secretary for the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council; 3 years on the Fort Peck Community board of directors; Intertribal Buffalo Council representative; 3 years on Northern Tribes DUI Task Force; State Tribal Economic Development Commission; National / IHS Healthcare Coordination advisory board
Endorsements: None
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: jdupree@fortpecktribes.net
Address: PO Box 491 or 604 6th Ave E in Poplar, MT 59255
Phone number: 406-768-7813
Web page: www.Facebook.com/Daily Updates from Fort Peck Tribal Councilman Jestin Dupree
1. I would not support the block grants because we live in some very rural areas. What works in urban areas is not is what is working in rural areas. We are unique in Montana with our tribal and non-tribal areas regarding health care and we should not be cutting our state citizens short or allow people in Washington DC to make decisions for the people on the ground. Our citizens deserve the best healthcare out there.
2. One of the things I would implement would be a panel of people who are subject matter experts in order to discuss the pros and cons on these topics. The best route I would recommend would be to get these people in the same room and give us guidance on what they would recommend. I have come to learn to respect the decisions of our directors and boards.
3. As a non-smoker I would recommend to go the same route as above and consult with some people in the health field to weigh the pros and cons in order to get a well-informed decision. I do not support the selling of vaping products to juveniles.
4. There are some very well-versed people who have a lot of knowledge on this discussion. It would be foolish for me to answer this question without any meaningful consultation. If you can tell by my previous answers, I am a big fan of consulting the subject matter experts in order to make sound decisions. On the private school issue, I would not support that because we have public schools that do a wonderful job in this state. I could not see taking money from those pots to create a separate, private school because a lot of schools are struggling.
5. Thank you for allowing me to share a few thoughts with you. As a veteran living in a remote area I see a bigger more effective push to get our veterans care. Living in NE Montana I have to drive 2 hours on my shortest trip in order to receive care. Our veterans are driving anywhere from 1 to 9 hours one way in order to get seen by the veteran’s affairs office. I would like to see a mobile health unit come out to our remote areas in order to build a relationship with those veterans.
