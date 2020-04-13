SENATE DISTRICT 16 Jestin Depree

Ways voters can contact you:

Address: PO Box 491 or 604 6th Ave E in Poplar, MT 59255

Phone number: 406-768-7813

Web page: www.Facebook.com/Daily Updates from Fort Peck Tribal Councilman Jestin Dupree

1. I would not support the block grants because we live in some very rural areas. What works in urban areas is not is what is working in rural areas. We are unique in Montana with our tribal and non-tribal areas regarding health care and we should not be cutting our state citizens short or allow people in Washington DC to make decisions for the people on the ground. Our citizens deserve the best healthcare out there.

2. One of the things I would implement would be a panel of people who are subject matter experts in order to discuss the pros and cons on these topics. The best route I would recommend would be to get these people in the same room and give us guidance on what they would recommend. I have come to learn to respect the decisions of our directors and boards.