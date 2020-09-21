Pat Mischel
Office sought: Montana Senate District 18
Political party: Democrat
Home: Glendive
Occupation: Retired locomotive engineer
Family: Wife, Brenda, of 41 years. Four grown children.
Education: Elementary through Eighth, Glendive Sacred Heart School. Graduate of Dawson County High School. BNSF Technical School – Johnson Community College Topeka, Kansas
Military: n/a
Political experience: Served three-year term on local school board
Endorsements: Montana Federation of State Employees representing 650 members in Senate District 18.
Montana Rural Voters
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: pmischel@midrivers.com
b.) Address: 47 Road 261, Glendive, MT
c.) Phone number: 406-377-6690
d.) Web page: www.mischelformontana.com
1. COVID-19 will effect Montana’s budget in the short term. Revenues in FY 2021 are projected downward some $300 million. Governor Bullock is correct in stating we have reserves of $117.8 million to help reduce any deficits, and a current General budget balance of $451.7 million. The Montana Legislative Fiscal Division says budget forecasts are becoming more difficult, but project budgets will return to normal in 2022. I will support across the board cuts if needed, and find new sources of revenue in tough years to balance the budget. Summary: Don’t Panic in a Pandemic!
2. To those who are advocating to repeal the ACA, I would say now show us you plan. Millions of Americans, and thousands of Montanan’s have no access to health care. Medicaid providers including our hospitals have no way to collect for services. For over a decade myself and others have supported the ACA and Medicaid expansion. It has not been a perfect plan, but it’s been there to help people and providers. Where there is no ACA there is no Medicaid expansion.
3. COVID-19 is both a Public Safety and Workplace Safety issue. If a business or health care provider takes steps to equip their employees with all necessary PPE not to infect each other or the public, the liability can be reduced. What third party would determine the liability? Even if the legislature passed a law, a person would still have the right to civil action.
4. The legislature should join the Montana Attorney General to maintain our right as a state to export any product, to any customer in the world who wants our product. That is the meaning of Free Trade. The Montana Legislature should urge our US House and Senators to advocate for low sulfur, high BTU Power River Basin Coal. Montana can supply the Midwest with coal, if our coal is not over restricted or if made uncompetitive to lesser grades of coal.
5. Many citizens and groups are concerned with the lack of public information that comes from their representatives. Local governments, school districts, and businesses now hire lobbyist to protect and promote their interest. I would like to urge the Legislature to set aside some time during the week to allow legislator the time to hold public town hall meetings to hear concerns and ideas.
