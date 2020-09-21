SENATE DISTRICT 18

1. COVID-19 will effect Montana’s budget in the short term. Revenues in FY 2021 are projected downward some $300 million. Governor Bullock is correct in stating we have reserves of $117.8 million to help reduce any deficits, and a current General budget balance of $451.7 million. The Montana Legislative Fiscal Division says budget forecasts are becoming more difficult, but project budgets will return to normal in 2022. I will support across the board cuts if needed, and find new sources of revenue in tough years to balance the budget. Summary: Don’t Panic in a Pandemic!

2. To those who are advocating to repeal the ACA, I would say now show us you plan. Millions of Americans, and thousands of Montanan’s have no access to health care. Medicaid providers including our hospitals have no way to collect for services. For over a decade myself and others have supported the ACA and Medicaid expansion. It has not been a perfect plan, but it’s been there to help people and providers. Where there is no ACA there is no Medicaid expansion.

3. COVID-19 is both a Public Safety and Workplace Safety issue. If a business or health care provider takes steps to equip their employees with all necessary PPE not to infect each other or the public, the liability can be reduced. What third party would determine the liability? Even if the legislature passed a law, a person would still have the right to civil action.