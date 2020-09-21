SENATE DISTRICT 18

Ways voters can contact you:

b.) Address: 610 Road 118 Wibaux, Mt 59353

c.) Phone number: 406-365-7967

d.) Web page: None

1. Without seeing all the numbers and figures, my assumption is whatever is in reserve will not cover the loss of revenue. Raising taxes in a time like this would be the worse thing we could do. I agree with the economists who say if you lower taxes revenue goes up and if you raise taxes revenue goes down. There are lots of ways in government that we can cut budgets and not hurt services. Case in point, Auditor Rosendale cut the budget in the auditor’s office 23% and had the most “customer friendly” auditor’s office in years.

2. There are a lot of hypotheticals in this question. And I am reluctant to deal in hypotheticals. That being said, the health care industry claims Medicaid Expansion only pays for 60% or less than what the procedures cost. When this program started the Federal Government paid 100%, then dropped to 90%. We know they could drop it whenever they want. Based on these facts and others, I voted against Medicaid Expansion, as did most of Montanans when they voted against I-185.