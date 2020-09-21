Your name as it will appear on the ballot: Steve Hinebauch
Office sought: Senate District 18
Political party: Republican
Place of birth: Havre
Home: Dawson County
Occupation: Rancher
Family: Wife, Beth; 5 married children, 17 grandchildren, 1 grandson-in-law, 1 great-granddaughter
Education: Graduated High School from Turner, Montana, in 1973. Graduated Platte Valley Bible College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, in 1977.
Past employment: Have ranched my whole life
Military: None
Political experience: I have been active in Republican politics since 1980. Current state senator, past member of MTGOP executive board, past chairman of Republican Central Committees in Prairie and Dawson Counties, current state committeeman for Dawson County Republican Central Committee
Endorsements: Montana Family Foundation; Montana Shooting Sports Association; NRA; Montana for Limited Government; Montana Action Committee for Rural Electric; Montana Agriculture PAC
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: stevehinebauch@midrivers.com
b.) Address: 610 Road 118 Wibaux, Mt 59353
c.) Phone number: 406-365-7967
d.) Web page: None
1. Without seeing all the numbers and figures, my assumption is whatever is in reserve will not cover the loss of revenue. Raising taxes in a time like this would be the worse thing we could do. I agree with the economists who say if you lower taxes revenue goes up and if you raise taxes revenue goes down. There are lots of ways in government that we can cut budgets and not hurt services. Case in point, Auditor Rosendale cut the budget in the auditor’s office 23% and had the most “customer friendly” auditor’s office in years.
2. There are a lot of hypotheticals in this question. And I am reluctant to deal in hypotheticals. That being said, the health care industry claims Medicaid Expansion only pays for 60% or less than what the procedures cost. When this program started the Federal Government paid 100%, then dropped to 90%. We know they could drop it whenever they want. Based on these facts and others, I voted against Medicaid Expansion, as did most of Montanans when they voted against I-185.
3. It seems like in this day and age people want to be protected from everything and it is impossible to do that. Businesses should be able to operate however they want, within the law. We as Montanans have the option of going to a business or not going to a business. I think it will be fine. Montanans are, for the most part, smart and respectful.
4. The state is not in the power business. Businesses in Montana should continue to try and export power. We, as the Legislature, should do everything in our power to enhance it. Sitting here in far eastern Montana breathing the smoke from fires on the west coast we are reminded again of the hypocritical ideas they have. The myth that Colstrip is wrecking our environment is just that — a myth. We live about 130 miles from Colstrip and we never have smelled their smoke. It has been speculated that 50 years of Colstrip smoke equals one day of forest fire smoke.
5. My constituents overwhelmingly want freedom. Our Founding Fathers fought and died for freedom from regulation and taxes and they had a lot less than we do now. They were passionate about it. I am, too. I will carry bills, co-sign bills, and vote for bills that promote less government and less taxes.
