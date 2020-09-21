Rae Peppers
Office sought: Senate District 21
Political party: Democratic
Place of birth: Crow Agency
Home: Lame Deer
Occupation: Federal Programs Director, Lame Deer Public Schools
Family: Husband, Jim Peppers; 5 children; 17 grandchildren
Education: Masters in Communication and Information Systems, B.S. in Business Administration
Past employment: Grants and Contracting Officer, Crow Tribe, 10 Years. Business/Computer Instructor, Chief Dull Knife College, 10 years.
Military: No
Political experience: Served in Montana State House for eight years from 2013 to 2020.
Endorsements: Emily’s List, Carol’s List, Montana Rural Voters Action Fund
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: badger497@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 497, Lame Deer, MT 59043
c.) Phone number: (406) 697-0565
d.) Web page:
1. To increase taxes would not be a good solution during this crisis; the people of Montana are struggling both financially and personally. Montana sits between a rock and a hard place. To cut government services would and has done an injustice to the people of Montana. In 2017 severe budget cuts were made to programs for the elderly, low income folks and even our veterans. We cannot afford to put our people at risk at this time. Legislators should do a study of each government department; is there vacancy savings? Put a restriction on pet projects, request input from the directors and managers, most of all listen to all the people: not just the base of an elected few. Then we can come to common-sense solutions.
2. Do we really want to take away healthcare away from 90,000 Montana citizens at a time like this? I think not. Now more than ever, we are also grateful for our rural hospitals which this bill has saved. It is a crucial time for the healthcare industry; they are the heroes, the bread winners of what economy is left. Some industries are profiting, and the state can determine how these industries can support families and victims through offset industries, such as hotels/motels, eateries, funeral homes, trade industries, farms/ranches, etc.
Can the ACA be declared unconstitutional based on the decision of one party? No. Blinders need to be pulled off and our legislators need to roll up their sleeves for all Montanans to find the best solution through legislation and knowledge of the real Montana way of life. This country is not the playground of the rich and famous, it belongs to the people that have farmed, grazed and tilled the land and has been the home of many natives long before it ever became a state.
3. As long as small businesses and healthcare providers offer protection and follow state requirements to protect all people they should not be penalized, but if they refuse to recognize the negative effects of the Covid outbreak then consequences should be applied. After all, they are depending on the public for their main source of income; should they not make every effort to protect their customers? Businesses should be given tax credits or incentives through legislation to support their efforts to protect their consumers.
4. Unfortunately, most companies that own power plants in Montana do not live or reside in Montana. They hold the purse strings and as with any business they will determine what is best for their company, and that decision is not always good for Montana. Good paying jobs need to be retained while clean Montana air, water and soil should be maintained for future generations. Many are ranchers and farmers, trades people, educators, small business owners; we all have a stake in Montana and how we take that journey down the road for others to follow is up to us. Coal is still viable and cleanup is necessary, but it needs to be balanced through good common-sense solutions.
5. Jobs! I intend to support Unions and the trade industries because these industries have and will sustain Montana into eternity. I will vote to support funding for the trades; I will always stand with Unions because they protect the working class of this State. I see right to work bills every session and I received a 100% on the report card by the AFL-CIO for the 2019 session, so of course I will vote No on any and every right to work bill.
