SENATE DISTRICT 21

2. The state realistically cannot hope to foot the entire bill for Medicaid expansion and especially in this covid economy without federal participation. I feel our responsibility is to protect the most vulnerable and would support transfers and substitutions to help and maintain service for the most needy participants. The industry itself would be forced to compromise and adapt and we should gear towards even more telehealth and remote participation options.

3. If there is clearly indication of negligence on behalf of the business then lawsuits should be able to proceed, otherwise if the business is fully compliant with covid ordinance they should have legal protection.

4. The legislature should recognise the programs and entities which are supported by coal tax revenues and begin to look for alternative funding sources for those programs and activities. The steps we could take to keep Montana in the export business on the long term would be to build HRSG/Peaker or gas plant generation units to shore up the baseload power going down our pre existing high KV line and allow our customers to have solid electrical service by removing the variability and fluctuations encountered with wind and solar. Securing new markets and the ability to export is also a long term strategy I would be looking at.

5. One of the primary concerns my constituents seem to resonate on is lack of infrastructure and the inability to establish and promote small business. I have been actively pursuing expanded internet access and have supported small business start up opportunities at every chance that I've had. I will support any and all responsible legislature to do so.

