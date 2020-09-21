SENATE DISTRICT 25

Scott D. Price
Political party: Republican
Home: Billings, Montana
Occupation: Physician
Family: Dianne Price, wife (married 40 years); five children; 11 grandchildren
Education: Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering, Arizona State University, 1980; Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), University of Southern California, 1988; Residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, LA County-USC Medical Center, 1993; Residency in Internal Medicine, University of California San Francisco, 2015
Past employment: Head and Neck Surgeon at Billings Clinic; Internal Medicine Hospitalist at Saint Vincent’s Healthcare
Military: United States Air Force active duty 1993 to 1997, reserve 1997 to 2006
Political experience: N/A
Endorsements: Senator Cary Smith, Senator Tom McGillvray, former senator Ed Walker
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: ScottPriceforMontana@gmail.com
b.) Address: 2369 Westfield Drive, Billings, MT 59106
c.) Phone number: 406-698-2727
d.) Web page: www.ScottPriceMT.com
1. I think we are taxed enough. I would not support a tax increase. The Montana constitution mandates a balanced budget. Cuts in spending may be necessary. Government agencies may need to make reductions to balance the budget. The government needs to look at means of improving efficiency. Businesses improved efficiency by going online and retailers and restaurants survived by providing take-out and delivery. These changes required fewer staff to deliver the products or services. Government can do more online and improve efficiency, reduce cost and reach more remote areas.
2. If the Federal government withdraws support of Medicaid expansion, Montana alone cannot support the entire cost for the 90,000 new enrollees. Montana would have to look at setting new criteria for eligibility and reduce the number of enrollees and reduce the cost to a level the state can afford. I would work to see that need and merit were used as criteria, rather than just absolute numerical reduction in number of enrollees. (Example, a single parent with two small children would have more need than three single able-bodied adults without children.)
3. I would support the idea that businesses and health care providers should have immunity from liability lawsuits concerning the spread COVID-19. Allowing individuals or governments to sue businesses or healthcare providers over possible issues of spread of COVID-19 would allow a large volume of potentially frivolous and extremely difficult cases to prove. The time and money required would be better spent defeating COVID instead of fanning flames of disagreement/dissent.
Individuals can decide for themselves if patronizing a business or utilizing a healthcare provider is in their best interest or worth any potential risk.
4. Montana should not get out of the energy export business. Coal, oil and gas production provide valuable jobs to citizens and important revenue to the state.
Washington hydroelectric dams have decimated the salmon and steelhead populations that historically swam up the Columbia and Snake River system to spawn in neighboring states. Montana has done more to mitigate harmful effects of coal emissions than Washington has done to mitigate the effects of hydroelectric dams on ecology.
5. My constituents and I feel local law enforcement officials are of high caliber and do an excellent job. Securing public safety and maintaining law and order are among the most basic services governments provide. Law enforcement needs our support in order to continue to protect us. I would ensure that officers continue to receive proper training and I would foster quality dialog and interaction between law enforcement and the public, such as occurs through town halls, Neighborhood Watch programs, etc.
