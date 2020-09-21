SENATE DISTRICT 25

b.) Address: 2369 Westfield Drive, Billings, MT 59106

c.) Phone number: 406-698-2727

1. I think we are taxed enough. I would not support a tax increase. The Montana constitution mandates a balanced budget. Cuts in spending may be necessary. Government agencies may need to make reductions to balance the budget. The government needs to look at means of improving efficiency. Businesses improved efficiency by going online and retailers and restaurants survived by providing take-out and delivery. These changes required fewer staff to deliver the products or services. Government can do more online and improve efficiency, reduce cost and reach more remote areas.

2. If the Federal government withdraws support of Medicaid expansion, Montana alone cannot support the entire cost for the 90,000 new enrollees. Montana would have to look at setting new criteria for eligibility and reduce the number of enrollees and reduce the cost to a level the state can afford. I would work to see that need and merit were used as criteria, rather than just absolute numerical reduction in number of enrollees. (Example, a single parent with two small children would have more need than three single able-bodied adults without children.)