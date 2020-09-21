SENATE DISTRICT 25

2. We face an unprecedented public health crisis, and the outcome of California v Texas could be the most consequential decision we’ll hear from the Courts this year, with ramifications to both public health and the economy for decades to come. I will fight tooth and nail to find the funding necessary to prop up Medicaid Expansion. Unfortunately, I serve in the Minority and the result of undoing the ACA would likely mean 90K Montanans lose their health insurance. Our economy would take an extraordinary hit at a time when we just can’t afford it.

3. To my knowledge we haven’t had a single COVID injury lawsuit in Montana. Unlike my Republican colleagues, I trust that if there was a lawsuit, a Montana jury would carefully consider all the facts and make a reasonable decision. As COVID continues to spread across Montana, I know small businesses are looking for options to keep their doors open. As the senator for south-central Billings I will do everything I can to support our business owners and their hardworking employees. But this is a solution in search of a problem.