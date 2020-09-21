Jen Gross
Office sought: Senate District 25
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Billings
Home: Billings
Occupation: Casino Attendant, 406 Kitchen & Taproom
Family: Father, Buck Gross, Minneapolis. Late mother, Cyndi Gross, deceased. Brother, Tyler Gross, Billings. Sister, Stephanie Ferguson, Billings. Nieces, Bella and McKinzey Ferguson, Evee Gross and Lennon Gross. Nephew, Charlee Gross.
Education: Billings Senior High. BA, Environmental Studies, Montana State University Billings, 2011
Past employment: Montana Public Interest Group, Research Planned Parenthood of Montana, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana
Military: N/A
Political experience: State Senate District 25, elected 2016-present. Served in 2017 and 2019 legislative sessions. Minority Vice Chair of Senate Public Health, Welfare & Safety Committee, 2017, 2019. Member of Senate Judiciary Committee 2017, 2019. Member of Senate Highways & Transportation Committee, 2017, 2019. Vice Chair of Law & Justice Interim Committee, 2019-20. Member of Law & Justice Interim
Committee, 2017-18. Member of State Tribal Relations Interim Committee, 2017-18 and 2019-20.
Endorsements: Billings Education Association, Carol’s List, EMILY’S List, Montana AFL-CIO, Montana Brotherhood of Locomotives & Trainmen, Montana Conservation Voters, Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana Human Rights Campaign, Montana League of Rural Voters
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: friendsofjengross2020@gmail.com
b.) Address: PO Box 30472, Billings, Montana, 59101-9600
c.) Phone number: 406-696-0649
d.) Web page: https://www.facebook.com/JenGrossSD25
1. I have not served on budget or tax committees during my four years in the legislature, but I have voted on the budgets and policies that determine how our tax dollars are spent. I serve on committees that monitor spending and appropriations, like community based services for mental health and addiction. We monitor these investments to gage our ability to ease jail overcrowding, for example. We can’t afford to cut services, and hardworking Montanans can’t afford higher taxes. Montana’s entire tax code needs to be overhauled so that out-of-state corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share.
2. We face an unprecedented public health crisis, and the outcome of California v Texas could be the most consequential decision we’ll hear from the Courts this year, with ramifications to both public health and the economy for decades to come. I will fight tooth and nail to find the funding necessary to prop up Medicaid Expansion. Unfortunately, I serve in the Minority and the result of undoing the ACA would likely mean 90K Montanans lose their health insurance. Our economy would take an extraordinary hit at a time when we just can’t afford it.
3. To my knowledge we haven’t had a single COVID injury lawsuit in Montana. Unlike my Republican colleagues, I trust that if there was a lawsuit, a Montana jury would carefully consider all the facts and make a reasonable decision. As COVID continues to spread across Montana, I know small businesses are looking for options to keep their doors open. As the senator for south-central Billings I will do everything I can to support our business owners and their hardworking employees. But this is a solution in search of a problem.
4. Montana faces more than an energy economy crisis when it comes to coal. Climate change is a threat to our way of life, from its impact on public lands and tourism to threatening Montana farmers and ranchers who face increasingly unpredictable, extreme weather patterns. Our outdoor industry booms at more than $2.2 billion, and is reliant on the conservation and stewardship of our public lands, streams and rivers. I support Montana’s Climate Solutions Plan, which calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting innovation to create new jobs as we transition to renewable energy sources.
5. My constituents are concerned about the severe spike in violent crime this year. As of July 1, deliberate homicide charges in Yellowstone County had nearly doubled over a year’s time. At the end of August, domestic violence reports had almost surpassed total DV reports for all of 2019. The legislature has taken extraordinary steps toward justice reinvestment, or policies aimed at reducing recidivism and easing jail overcrowding. But the majority-authored budget failed to adequately fund essential services. It’s time to build and fully fund a budget that both rehabilitates offenders and enhances public safety.
