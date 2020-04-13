SENATE DISTRICT 26 Chris Friedel

2. First, I am not in favor of any new taxation. I think we can work with the collection of tools for taxation and work within those parameters. I think you can make an argument to eliminate one tax for another. An example, I think taxpayers would favor a consumption tax and eliminate property tax, which would allow people to truly own their property instead of renting it from the government. If this would happen, you could benefit from the tourism and recreational business that comes to Montana, which would lessen the pressure of the already tax burdened citizen.

3. Regulation that is currently in place with the cigarette industry should apply to the vape industry. I also think giving people the educational information to make the most informed decisions for their health.

4. I think the state should allow the parents to determine which type of schooling is appropriate for their children, whether it be public or private. Legislation should allow the funds partitioned for each child to follow the student to whichever schooling establishment they see fit to garner their education. If the cost is more than the allocation, then the parents are responsible for the offset. By doing this, I think it will garner competition in competing systems, and all students will benefit.

5. Public Safety is the primary concern constituents wanted me to handle in Helena. One concern to address the issue of overcrowding in our jail. As a senator, I want to work with the county and city to solve this issue. One example could be to incorporate a diversion program into each county (currently being implemented and effectively reducing the number of inmates in our jail). Another solution could be pooling regional resources to curb our county's cost, keeping costs down for counties adjacent, taking pressure off their budgets of maintaining a jail, and help upkeep and expansion of ours.

