SENATE DISTRICT 26

3. Workers Compensation is already in place to protect businesses that in good faith do their due diligence to protect their workers and customers from the virus.

4. Montana is richly endowed with wind, sun, and hydro and there is great opportunity to sell clean, renewable energy into the larger markets where we historically have sold our coal generated power. Moreover, there are many highly skilled, good jobs in these fields, as well as in upgrading the electricity grid to more effectively move new sources of power. Additionally, there are great energy savings to be gleaned for homeowners and businesses by investing in energy efficiency, while growing the value of our homes and buildings and operations (e.g pivot irrigation).

5. My constituents are concerned about inequities in Montana’s school funding formula. The larger the district, the greater the disadvantage baked in the formula. Billings is the largest AA district, by almost double. Consequently, School District 2 takes the biggest hit in Montana’s per student funding formula. Our SD 2 Board struggles to balance its budget while providing the constitutionally guaranteed quality education for the next generation. While there are economies of scale and smaller districts have higher per student overhead, it should be capped at a reasonable level. Billings lawmakers need to go to bat for our schools in Helena.

