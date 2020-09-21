SENATE DISTRICT 26

Margie MacDonald
Political party: Democrat
Place of birth: Glendive, Montana
Home: Billings
Occupation: Retired
Family: Husband, John Smillie; Two adult children, Siri Smillie and Charlie Smillie
Education: Graduate of University of Montana School of Journalism
Past employment: Weekly newspaper reporter, Private nonprofit sector including Montana Association of Churches and Western Organization of Resource Councils; Montana Boulder River School and Governor’s Office of Community Service.
Political experience: House of Representatives, 2008-2016; State Senate, 2016 to present; Yellowstone County Economic Development Committee in mid-1980’s. Build Montana statewide economic development initiative, also in 1980’s.
Endorsements: Billings Education Association, Montana Federation of Public Employees, Montana State AFL-CIO, Montana Conservation Voters, Carol’s List, Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Human Rights Campaign
Ways voters can contact you:
a.) Email: macmargaret@gmail.com
b.) Address: P.O. Box 245
c.) Phone number: 406.652.6625
d.) Web page: www.macdonaldforbillings.org
1. Montana’s strong, thriving economy prior to the pandemic in conjunction with judicious budgeting and planning by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and the Governor, have placed Montana in the position of having a rainy day fund and a fire fund reserve that now insulate the state from the drastic measures imposed in neighboring states and across the country. Lawmakers will be wise in 2021 if they continue the bipartisan efforts to balance the budget, invest wisely and maintain a rainy day fund to insulate Montanans from drastic, hurtful budget cuts.
2. A decision to undo the Affordable Care Act by the Supreme Court would be devastating, not only for Montana, but also for the national economy. Montana medicaid expansion created over 5,000 direct jobs (with benefits and good pay) and kept rural hospitals from closing. Close to half of those good jobs are here in Yellowstone County. Anyone who says he/she wants to end Medicaid expansion is playing Russian roulette with the Billings economy and our healthcare. It would be economically very damaging to Montana and Billings if the Court rules against the ACA.
3. Workers Compensation is already in place to protect businesses that in good faith do their due diligence to protect their workers and customers from the virus.
4. Montana is richly endowed with wind, sun, and hydro and there is great opportunity to sell clean, renewable energy into the larger markets where we historically have sold our coal generated power. Moreover, there are many highly skilled, good jobs in these fields, as well as in upgrading the electricity grid to more effectively move new sources of power. Additionally, there are great energy savings to be gleaned for homeowners and businesses by investing in energy efficiency, while growing the value of our homes and buildings and operations (e.g pivot irrigation).
5. My constituents are concerned about inequities in Montana’s school funding formula. The larger the district, the greater the disadvantage baked in the formula. Billings is the largest AA district, by almost double. Consequently, School District 2 takes the biggest hit in Montana’s per student funding formula. Our SD 2 Board struggles to balance its budget while providing the constitutionally guaranteed quality education for the next generation. While there are economies of scale and smaller districts have higher per student overhead, it should be capped at a reasonable level. Billings lawmakers need to go to bat for our schools in Helena.
