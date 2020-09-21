SENATE DISTRICT 26

2. We should start planning now for the possibility that federal funds for expansion will be unavailable. I think the way to start is to look at what other states are doing. We need to look closely at the efforts of the states that have had the greatest success at restructuring and making adjustments to their Medicaid program. Our examples should be those states that have been able to derive the maximum benefit from state-level resources without greatly increasing their residents’ tax burden. This will help us plan for our own Medicaid program in the event the Supreme Court invalidates federal funding for expansion.

3. I think it is unnecessary to pass new laws relating to a temporary situation like the COVID-19 issue. The existing laws protecting employees also seem to be sufficient to protect employers who are not willfully and recklessly putting their employees' health and safety at risk.

4. The coal industry, like any other industry, will have to look for ways to expand and diversify its customer base, whether nationally or internationally. Since the state is not in the business of exporting coal, it is the responsibility of the industry to do this. What the legislature can do is review state regulations to determine if over-regulation may be impeding energy exports.

5. Public Safety is the primary concern that constituents want me to address in Helena. One issue to be addressed is that of overcrowding in our jails. As a senator, I want to work with the county and city to solve this problem. One option to consider is implementation of a diversion program in each county. Yellowstone County currently has such a program and it has been effective at reducing the number of inmates in the county jail. Another option would be pooling of regional resources to curb each county's costs. This would keep costs down for smaller counties and help with upkeep and expansion of jails in larger counties.

