SENATE DISTRICT 28 Brad Molnar

Your question assumes all state expenditures are defendable therefore it is the tax system that needs modification. Current expenditures are never seriously re-examined, so antiquated and ineffective programs grow. We need to address our spendaholic ways, take the first of 12 steps, and mandate performance audits of current programs. Then we can look at funding sources and appropriate funding levels for effective programs. You know, just like adults looking at the family budget.

3. Taxation and flavor bans just encourage internet sales. Chemists that design flavors to achieve nicotine addiction in children, manufacturers, and distributors of vaping products sold to children, should be charged with felony child endangerment. This would discourage vaping products from entering Montana and we will have done all we can effectively do.

The addition of marijuana to vaping products is suspect in the death and illness rates from vaping. Those that give, sell, or procure, marijuana used in vaping should be held civilly and criminally responsible for the health issues they have caused.

4. Governor Bullock allowed this bill to become law. Apparently he thought it was constitutional as he would never violate his oath of office, especially the 2nd amendment. Ha! As a strict constructionist I will honor my oath and protect the plain wording of our Constitutions.