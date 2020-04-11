SENATE DISTRICT 28 Tom Richmond

Tom Richmond - R
Age and place of birth: 71, Great Falls
Home: Billings
Occupation: Retired petroleum engineer
Family: Wife, Rene, 50 years
Education: Bachelor’s petroleum engineering, Montana Tech; Distinguished Alumni Award, 2016
Past employment: Administrator/petroleum engineer - Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation; district engineer, Billings district - U.S. Geological Survey
Military: None
Political experience: Montana House 2015, Montana Senate, 2017, 2019
Endorsements: (2019 published scorecards); Montana Chamber Commerce - 98%; Montana Family Foundation - 100%; Montana Farm Bureau Federation -104%; Montana Contractors Association - 93%; United Property Owners of Montana - 88%.
Ways voters can contact you:
Email: tomrichmondMT@gmail.com<mailto:tomrichmondMT@gmail.com>
Address: 3103 Westfield Drive, Billings MT 59106
Phone number: (406)208-5588
1. Block grants could provide greater flexibility in administering and
customizing Medicaid services, but I would need more information. Federal
funds always bring federal requirements. Congress and the then-current
administration could add or change program requirements making it harder for
the block grant to serve its original purpose. Cutting red tape and
improving timelines and efficiency could be a very desirable result, but the
details would determine if there is adequate funding over time. Healthcare
costs have outpaced inflation, so an inflation adjusted grant may fall
short. I would be concerned about a cost shift to Montana taxpayers.
2. Montana’s economy changed virtually overnight due to recent events. The
economic strength of tourism and recreation may be more challenged than this
question might suggest. Regardless, there is much room for improvement in
the tax structure –we have 15 different classes of real property and 17
pages of codes to determine actual tax rates. The disparity between
centrally assessed taxes on facilities of virtually the same age, size, and
production output is remarkable. There are no simple answers, but I
supported a resolution calling for a comprehensive review of the tax
structure (HJ35) and that study is progressing.
3. E-cigarettes and associated products are legal to sell to adults, much like
tobacco and related products. The legislature should be concerned about the
use of health-risky or addictive products by underage consumers. The sale of
flavored products clearly appeals to youth. Generally, I do not support the
government prohibiting adults from enjoying risky pursuits unless there is a
clear demonstration of that pursuit causing risk to non-participants. I do
support prohibiting sales of vaping products to minors and I am also
concerned about sales of do-it-yourself additive kits which might escape
regulation as vaping products.
4. I supported SB410 in the 2015 session. The bill provides for $150 maximum
tax credit to the taxpayer that donates to a scholarship fund for students
in any one tax year. Tax credits are not paid to the school they are
credited to the taxpayer, much like a charitable contribution that is tax
deductible to the donor. I continue to support the intent and purpose of
SB410. I believe that this approach will aid students and their parents and
does not constitute state support of religious intuitions.
5. My constituents are very concerned about Covid-19. They are concerned about
returning to normal work and life routines. The legislature will need to
reassess our preparedness for future episodes and evaluate the effects on
our economy and jobs. We should take this opportunity to determine what the
best processes are to deal with a national health emergency so that it does
not destroy our livelihoods and our economy, and at the same time protects
our health and lives.
