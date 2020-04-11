SENATE DISTRICT 28 Tom Richmond

SENATE DISTRICT 28 Tom Richmond

Tom Richmond

Tom Richmond

Tom Richmond - R

Age and place of birth: 71, Great Falls

Home: Billings

Occupation: Retired petroleum engineer

Family: Wife, Rene, 50 years

Education: Bachelor’s petroleum engineering, Montana Tech; Distinguished Alumni Award, 2016

Past employment: Administrator/petroleum engineer - Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation; district engineer, Billings district - U.S. Geological Survey

Military: None

Political experience: Montana House 2015, Montana Senate, 2017, 2019

Endorsements: (2019 published scorecards); Montana Chamber Commerce - 98%; Montana Family Foundation - 100%; Montana Farm Bureau Federation -104%; Montana Contractors Association - 93%; United Property Owners of Montana - 88%.

Ways voters can contact you:

Email: tomrichmondMT@gmail.com<mailto:tomrichmondMT@gmail.com>

Address: 3103 Westfield Drive, Billings MT 59106

Phone number: (406)208-5588

Web page: www.tomrichmondmt.com<http://www.tomrichmondmt.com>

1. Block grants could provide greater flexibility in administering and

customizing Medicaid services, but I would need more information. Federal

funds always bring federal requirements. Congress and the then-current

administration could add or change program requirements making it harder for

the block grant to serve its original purpose. Cutting red tape and

improving timelines and efficiency could be a very desirable result, but the

details would determine if there is adequate funding over time. Healthcare

costs have outpaced inflation, so an inflation adjusted grant may fall

short. I would be concerned about a cost shift to Montana taxpayers.

2. Montana’s economy changed virtually overnight due to recent events. The

economic strength of tourism and recreation may be more challenged than this

question might suggest. Regardless, there is much room for improvement in

the tax structure –we have 15 different classes of real property and 17

pages of codes to determine actual tax rates. The disparity between

centrally assessed taxes on facilities of virtually the same age, size, and

production output is remarkable. There are no simple answers, but I

supported a resolution calling for a comprehensive review of the tax

structure (HJ35) and that study is progressing.

3. E-cigarettes and associated products are legal to sell to adults, much like

tobacco and related products. The legislature should be concerned about the

use of health-risky or addictive products by underage consumers. The sale of

flavored products clearly appeals to youth. Generally, I do not support the

government prohibiting adults from enjoying risky pursuits unless there is a

clear demonstration of that pursuit causing risk to non-participants. I do

support prohibiting sales of vaping products to minors and I am also

concerned about sales of do-it-yourself additive kits which might escape

regulation as vaping products.

4. I supported SB410 in the 2015 session. The bill provides for $150 maximum

tax credit to the taxpayer that donates to a scholarship fund for students

in any one tax year. Tax credits are not paid to the school they are

credited to the taxpayer, much like a charitable contribution that is tax

deductible to the donor. I continue to support the intent and purpose of

SB410. I believe that this approach will aid students and their parents and

does not constitute state support of religious intuitions.

5. My constituents are very concerned about Covid-19. They are concerned about

returning to normal work and life routines. The legislature will need to

reassess our preparedness for future episodes and evaluate the effects on

our economy and jobs. We should take this opportunity to determine what the

best processes are to deal with a national health emergency so that it does

not destroy our livelihoods and our economy, and at the same time protects

our health and lives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic
State & Regional

Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic

Flu strains, colds, and contagious bacterial illness like strep throat can all be life threatening for those with compromised immune systems. But the new coronavirus has posed new challenges; it can spread before symptoms appear, the general population has no immunity, and while age appears to be the biggest risk factor for complications, those with suppressed immune systems are likely at risk for “some increase in severity.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News