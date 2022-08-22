Seniors still want and need work

Dear Heloise: According to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 20% of Americans over the age of 65 are still working and plan to keep working for a few more years. The U.S. Social Security Administration said that as of Aug. 2021, there are about 46.7 million retired people in the U.S., but of that number, about 20% to 25% are looking for a part-time job -- the main reason being finances.

While many people are waiting to transition into retirement so they can take a cruise or take up a new hobby, they usually find that they can't occupy all of their time traveling or doing hobbies. Most seniors want a job with flexible hours and, if at all possible, a position that allows them to work from home. As mentioned before, financial concern was the No. 1 reason given as to "why" they wanted to work. It was followed by wanting to stay active, keeping their brains sharp and giving them a sense of purpose.

The main problem for most seniors is that most employers won't hire them. Some can't even get an interview. Life doesn't stop at 65 or 70 for retirees, and they often have a number of useful skills to offer people. They're usually punctual, hard-working and dedicated to their employer. Many of them have skills that younger people today were never taught. Seniors who once taught school can offer private tutoring to give a student the focused attention they might need. Carpentry, woodworking and plumbing are skills that many of us don't have the time nor tools to do. All these people need is a chance to be hired and, once hired, to show how quickly and efficiently they work.

If you're in the process of hiring a new employee, take a second look at someone who has all the experience, skill and patience you need for the position you're hiring.

And, remember, seniors rarely are job-hoppers. -- Christine W., Cape Coral, Florida

Dear Heloise: I work for a large credit card company here in the U.S., and we see fraud all the time. Usually, these scammers make everything sound normal, but they are trained to be smooth talkers. It's just part of "The Art of the Fraud." Here are four important points you need to remember, no matter what a scammer says:

-- Never send cash through the mail, no matter what someone tells you.

-- Never pay for any services or tangible items with cryptocurrency.

-- Never use gift cards to pay for online purchases.

-- Always use credit cards for online transactions. Credit card companies have protections to recover your funds if you've been defrauded. -- David H., Toledo, Ohio