 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shakey Graves shakes ZooMontana

  • 0

Texas blues-rocker Shakey Graves has been performing so often in Montana he’s practically an adopted son. On Wednesday, he played to a nice-sized crowd dancing in the shade of ZooMontana’s sprawling lawn, surrounded by food trucks and beer tents. ZooMontana has evolved into a popular music venue, hosting three or four summer concerts a year. West Virginia Americana singer Sierra Ferrell opened the show and joined Graves for a duet they had written together called “Ready or Not.” Between songs, the artists and fans could hear the sound of animals at the zoo.

There are a few more outdoor concerts with year, including Saturday’s third show in the Downtown Summer Sounds series with Kip Moore (“Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck”) performing at the skate park with Red Lodge alt-country band Calvin and the Coal Cars opening.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Cement truck crash on I-90

Photo: Cement truck crash on I-90

Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the Kin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News