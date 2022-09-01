Shakey Graves shakes ZooMontana

Texas blues-rocker Shakey Graves has been performing so often in Montana he’s practically an adopted son. On Wednesday, he played to a nice-sized crowd dancing in the shade of ZooMontana’s sprawling lawn, surrounded by food trucks and beer tents. ZooMontana has evolved into a popular music venue, hosting three or four summer concerts a year. West Virginia Americana singer Sierra Ferrell opened the show and joined Graves for a duet they had written together called “Ready or Not.” Between songs, the artists and fans could hear the sound of animals at the zoo.