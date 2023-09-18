FIRST RESPONDER: Shane Van Cleve

EMPLOYER: American Medical Response

SCHOOL/TRAINING: Sierra College – Rocklin, CA and NCTI Paramedic Program – Roseville, CA

POSITION: Paramedic

YEARS OF SERVICE: 10

By Jennifer L. Mason, Brand Ave. Studios contributing writer

Shane Van Cleve wasted no time getting his career started. He was homeschooled and had the opportunity to start college while simultaneously wrapping up his high school course load. He graduated high school at age 16 and enrolled in EMT school at 17. At the same time, he was working as a volunteer firefighter at CAL Fire. By age 19, Van Cleve was already an EMT and working at American Medical Response (AMR). Today, he’s been working as a paramedic for five years at AMR.

"I was a firefighter for eight years, and part of their requirements was to become an EMT," Van Cleve said. “When you’re an EMT, you work alongside a paramedic, and the more I worked, the more I liked it. I also have a passion for helping others, and the additional training sparked my interest. And AMR had an opening in Montana, so I transferred.”

A typical day as a paramedic has Van Cleve going in several directions. Upon arrival, he ensures the ambulances are stocked and the equipment is in working order. During his 12-hour shift, he may make hospital-to-hospital transfers, interfacility transfers, respond to 911 calls or drive to a post or a station, etc.

“We respond to anything,” Van Cleve said. “I work 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., and it's one of the busiest shifts. The first six hours of our shift are typically nonstop. I love interacting with people and caring for others. It's rewarding when you can see the results of your actions.”

Van Cleve shared how proud he is of his career thus far – as he should be. When he was in EMT school at age 17, an instructor told him he would never make it.

"I was shy at the time and had a hard time talking to people," Van Cleve said. "It was a punch in the gut and something I wasn't expecting to hear, but I was determined to succeed and not let that discourage me.”

Along with his fire science degree, EMT and paramedic credentials, including being a field training officer, Van Cleve’s talent spills outside the first responder field. A pianist from a young age, Van Cleve also has an associate’s degree in music. He’s played as a church pianist and organist, played occasionally for the college and dabbled in a jazz band. It's not just a hobby but a way to calm his mind after a hard shift.

"I use different coping mechanisms to handle the stress, which includes nature, exercising and playing the piano,” Van Cleve said. “Everyone needs an outlet to absorb the stress."

When asked about the best advice he's received, Van Cleve shared that the key is to be calm and confident … to fall back on training and never stop learning.

“Shane is constantly learning and always driving forward,” said Brian Hansen, operations manager at American Medical Response. “It doesn’t surprise me that Shane was nominated. He’s well-liked by his coworkers and always gives 100%.”