WRECKED: "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary says he was on a boat that was involved in a fatal crash in Canada over the weekend.
Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne said Wednesday two boats crashed on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ontario, killing a Florida man identified as 64-year-old Gary Poltash and a 48-year-old woman identified as Susanne Brito. Brito died in the hospital on Tuesday.
O'Leary issued a statement saying he was a passenger on the boat that crashed into another watercraft Saturday night. The Canadian businessman and reality show star also said the other boat had no navigation lights on and left the scene.
Police have not identified all those involved and say no charges have been filed yet.
NOMINATIONS: Maren Morris has a chance to win up to eight trophies including album of the year at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards thanks to her work as an artist, songwriter and producer.
With the success of her album "GIRL," which Morris co-produced, the Grammy winner scored nominations like single of the year, song of the year and female vocalist of the year. The album's title track, which Morris co-wrote, topped Billboard's country airplay chart this year, the first time a solo female had a No. 1 hit on that chart in well over a year.
The CMAs also announced Wednesday that Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay could win up to six awards work as an artist, co-producer of their self-titled third album and as a co-writer of their crossover hit, "Speechless." Shay Mooney of the Grammy-winning duo earned three nominations, including duo of the year.
Carrie Underwood returned to the top category, entertainer of the year, for the first time since 2016, alongside Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and last year's winner, Keith Urban. There were no women nominated in the top category in 2018 and 2017.
The biggest song of 2019, "Old Town Road" by rapper Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, will compete for musical event of the year, also earning a nomination for Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, who is listed as a co-producer of the No. 1 hit ("Old Town Road" samples Nine Inch Nails' "34 Ghosts IV").
Also making history this year is Jenee Fleenor, a fiddle player who is the first woman ever to be nominated for musician of the year, a category that began in 1988.
PROFESSOR MATT: Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the university's Department of Radio-Television-Film.
McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015 and the university said in a statement Wednesday that the appointment recognizes his "outstanding work as a teacher and mentor."
He will continue teaching a Script to Screen film production class for which he developed the course curriculum.
The university says McConaughey is respected for his "willingness to work with students beyond the classroom."
McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. He's appeared in more than 50 films, including "Dazed and Confused," ''The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Dallas Buyers Club," for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his leading role.